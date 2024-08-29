BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January-June 2024

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"The presentation of promising results from our two lead drug candidates at the ASCO Annual Meeting showcased their potential as first-in-class immunomodulatory agents and kicked off a data-rich period for BioInvent where we expect to report results from all six of our clinical programs." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

• (R) Additional Phase 1/2a data for BI-1206 with rituximab in NHL presented at EHA 2024, showcasing promising early efficacy data from the SC arm

• (R) Clinical efficacy and safety for anti-TNFR2 agent BI-1808 presented at ASCO 2024 showing single agent activity of BI-1808, a potential new class of immunomodulatory agent

• Patent for BI-1808 approved in China

• (R) Phase 1 data for BI-1206 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors presented at ASCO 2024; showing responses in melanoma patients who previously failed on anti-PD1 therapy

• Poster highlighting model-informed early clinical development of anti-TNFR2 agent BI-1808 presented at PAGE 2024, supporting dose selection and optimization of clinical development

• New clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement signed with MSD to evaluate BI-1910, the company's second anti-TNFR2 antibody in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

• The subcutaneous formulation (SC) of BI-1206 selected for the upcoming Phase 2a study in combination with rituximab and acalabrutinib for the treatment of NHL

• Notice of Allowance received from USPTO for BI-1910 patent application

• New clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement signed with MSD to evaluate BI-1607, the company's second anti-FcyRIIB antibody in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and ipilimumab

• Two programs to be presented at ESMO 2024: the company's second anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910 and the oncolytic virus BT-001 armed with BioInvent's anti-CTLA-4 antibody

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Second quarter 2024

Net sales, SEK 4.6 (13.1) million

Profit/loss after tax, SEK -137.3 (88.3) million

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution, SEK -2.09 (1.34)

Cash flow from operating activities, SEK -119.2 (-84.1) million

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments at the end of the period, SEK 1,090.3 (1,461.7) million

January - June 2024

Net sales, SEK 10.6 (29.3) million

Profit/loss after tax, SEK -215.3 (-162.1) million

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution, SEK -3.27 (-2.47)

Cash flow from operating activities, SEK -185.1 (-163.1) million

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments at the end of the period, SEK 1,090.3 (1,461.7) million

Note to reader: figures in parentheses refer to the outcome for the corresponding period in the preceding year.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website www.bioinvent.com/investors/financialreports.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-08-29 08:00 CEST.

