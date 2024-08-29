Sophie Fouillat has been appointed as the Group's Executive Vice-President, Strategy effective 1 st October 2024, replacing Bernard Boyer who is retiring;

Tilo Quink has joined the Group to take up as from 1 st September 2024 the post of Senior Vice President Performance Additives, a position previously held by Laurent Tellier;

Laurent Tellier, a member of the Executive Committee and currently Senior Vice President Performance Additives, has been appointed Senior Vice President High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases effective 1st September 2024, replacing Erwoan Pezron. Erwoan Pezron becomes advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer while remaining a member of the Executive Committee until his retirement at the end of the year.

Thierry Le Hénaff, Arkema's (Paris:AKE) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I would like to thank Bernard Boyer for his great contribution to the development of the Group since its creation. His strategic foresight, his unique knowledge of the chemical sector and his common sense have been invaluable assets in Arkema's transformation. I also take this opportunity to thank Erwoan Pezron for his technical leadership and his commitment to our customers, and for his contribution to the growth of the activities he has run within Arkema

Sophie FOUILLAT joined Arkema at its creation in 2006 to head Investor Relations, then Financial Communication, and finally Strategic Planning.

Since 2022, she was Strategy and M&A Director at Bostik.

A graduate of HEC Paris, Sophie Fouillat began her career at Total in the Tax Consolidation and, later, International Taxation departments.

Tilo QUINK has over 20 years' experience in industry in various general business management functions in China and Germany. This range of industrial and international experience will be a genuine asset to continue the transformation of mature businesses and the development of fast-growing activities.

Since 2019, he was Global Director of Henkel's Packaging Adhesives, Coatings Sealants business.

An Economics and Marketing graduate of the University of Trier, he began his career at Thyssenkrupp where he notably held the position of Managing Director China. In 2018 he joined Henkel as Corporate VP Consumer Goods Packaging Adhesives Europe.

Laurent Tellier also has over 20 years' experience in industry and international business, particularly in the 3 major regions in which Arkema operates (Asia, the Americas, Europe).

Since 2023, he was Senior Vice President Performance Additives.

A graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École des Ponts Paris Tech, Laurent Tellier worked at Saint-Gobain for 20 years before joining Group. He has managed a wide range of businesses, from activities further upstream in the value chain to B-to-C activities, within the Ceramics, Abrasives and Composite Systems as well as Surface Solutions businesses.

Chaired by Thierry Le Hénaff, Arkema's Executive Committee will comprise:

Marc Schuller, Chief Operating Officer, Coating Solutions, Intermediates, and Advanced Materials

Marie-José Donsion, Chief Financial Officer

Sophie Fouillat, Executive Vice-President, Strategy

Luc Benoit-Cattin, Executive Vice President, Industry and CSR

Richard Jenkins, Senior Vice President Coating Solutions

Vincent Legros, Executive Vice President Adhesive Solutions (Bostik)

Thierry Parmentier, Executive Vice President Human Resources and Corporate Communication

Tilo Quink, Senior Vice President Performance Additives

Laurent Tellier, Senior Vice President High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

