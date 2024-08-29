EVLO Energy Storage has developed a 5 MWh battery system with a two-hour to four-hour duration in a 20-foot container. From pv magazine USA Montreal-headquartered EVLO Energy Storage, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, has announced the launch of its new EVLO Synergy energy storage system. EVLO's 20-foot containerized lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage system holds 5 MWh of power and can operate in two-hour or four-hour durations. EVLO said that the fully tested and integrated storage system reduces onsite work during installation. The product meets NFPA 69 safety standards and is ...

