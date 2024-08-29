Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
MEGATREND Gesundheit: Die Spiele sind eröffnet!!
29.08.2024 09:06 Uhr
Omada appoints key partnerships lead in Europe

New appointment will build on strategic partnerships to drive enhanced identity services and growth in region

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the appointment of Adam Featherston as the new director of partnerships for Europe.

Omada logo (PRNewsfoto/Omada)

Featherston brings to Omada over two decades of experience in alliances and channel leadership in enterprise software and SaaS, as well as deep understanding of the identity landscape. He comes to Omada from ForgeRock (now Ping Identity) where he served most recently as global head of partner success. Featherston will take on the role of developing and strengthening an ecosystem of strategic partnerships which will propel Omada's growth and enhance overall customer and partner value in the region.

This comes during a time of rapid advancement in the IGA space with the use of AI-driven decision-making, leading to higher operational efficiency. As Omada is poised to deliver unprecedented speed, intelligent decision support and unmatched connectivity, partnerships will continue to be key to driving its mission.

Sean Brown, vice president of partners, Omada, said: "With the proliferation of identity related attacks taking center stage, companies need trusted partners to ensure compliance and identity security as top priorities. Our partners have long been a key part of our strategy to best serve our customers and are recognized as the main driver of continued sales growth at Omada. Featherston's deep knowledge of the market and strong relationships will be key differentiators for Omada as we continue to attract and partner with industry recognized and market leading tech consultancy and services firms in Europe."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730116/Omada_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omada-appoints-key-partnerships-lead-in-europe-302229688.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
