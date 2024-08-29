Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
MEGATREND Gesundheit: Die Spiele sind eröffnet!!
29.08.2024 09:14 Uhr
Capacitor Metals Corp.: Capacitor Metals Appoints Chris Grove as President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Capacitor Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Capacitor") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Grove as President and CEO effective immediately. Mr. Grove, as the former President and CEO of Commerce Resources, has over 20 years' experience with the developments of the Blue River tantalum and niobium project. The continued advancement of the Upper Fir Deposit in British Columbia will be his primary focus for Capacitor.

Dave Hodge states, "As the founder of this company, I am pleased to have Chris Grove take the reins as we move this project forward to success. With his 25 years of experience and the relationships he has grown globally in the tantalum, niobium and rare earth communities, the company has assembled a very impressive team heading into the future."

Chris Grove states "It is my distinct pleasure to be a part of the Capacitor Metals team and to lead the ongoing developments of the Upper Fir Tantalum & Niobium Deposit. This significant resource has received an increase of interest recently due to the fundamental shift in global supply and demand, and we look forward to releasing more details on developments for the Upper Fir Deposit. "

About Capacitor Metals Corp.

Capacitor Metals Corp. is a British Columbia Incorporated Company focused on the development of the Blue River Tantalum-Niobium Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost tantalum-niobium producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of tantalum and niobium to the global market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
CAPACITOR METALS CORP.,

Chris Grove

Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 604.681.1568
Email: cgrove@capacitormetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the Offering including, the closing date of the Offering, the potential participation of insiders in the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering, if required. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

