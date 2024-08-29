Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
MEGATREND Gesundheit: Die Spiele sind eröffnet!!
29.08.2024 09:18 Uhr
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation notice

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Pre-Stabilisation notice

August 29, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

German State of North Rhine-Westfalia

EUR Benchmark bond due 2034

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: John Gray; telephone:+44-207-7475-1262) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

German State of North Rhine-Westfalia

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR benchmark

Description:

Senior, Unsecured, Reg S, Bearer, Collective Debt Register Claim

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

fixed coupon, maturity 5 Sept 2034, launched under the issuer's EMTN programme, listing Duesseldorf

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

DZ Bank

Erste Group

Nordea

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

August 29, 2024

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Duesseldorf, regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


