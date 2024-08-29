EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc.
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
The Interim Financial Report 2024 as of June 30, 2024 for Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. is available on:
https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/canada/?r=dai
This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. and Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services
DNAC Treasury Accounting & Financial Reporting
35555 W. 12 Mile Rd., Suite 100
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Phone: +1 248.320.9965
Email: DNAC_Accounting@mercedes-benz.com
