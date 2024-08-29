GameChange Solar says it has agreed to supply its Genius Tracker solutions to Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy for a 750 MWp solar project in the Indian state of Gujarat. From pv magazine India GameChange Solar, a global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, has signed a tracker supply deal with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor in India. GameChange Solar will supply its Genius Tracker solar trackers to Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy for a 750 MWp solar project at the Khavda Solar Park in ...

