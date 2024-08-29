Telkomsel Leads 5G Growth in Indonesia, Making Denpasar and Badung Continuous Connected 5G Cities

Telkomsel accelerates its Hyper 5G network expansion, establishing total of 225 5G sites in Denpasar and Badung to support economic and tourism development.

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telkomsel, a leading pioneer of 5G connectivity in Indonesia, has announced a significant expansion of its Hyper 5G network, beginning with Denpasar and Badung in Bali. These areas, recognized for their high internet usage, 5G device adoption, strong MSME potential, and international roaming, will now benefit from seamless, high-speed, low-latency mobile internet.

The move is part of Telkomsel's broader ambition to deliver a comprehensive 5G experience across Indonesia, driving the transformation and growth of the nation's digital ecosystem and economy.

"As the digital ecosystem evolves and customer demands increase, Telkomsel is committed to expanding its Hyper 5G coverage in key areas," said Derrick Heng, Telkomsel's Marketing Director. "We are focused on enhancing Indonesia's global image by strengthening the strategic position of tourist destinations, supporting local tourism, empowering MSMEs, and improving the efficiency of public services. Our commitment is to drive national digital transformation and bring the latest technology to all levels of society, with a strong 5G presence in Bali."

Heng emphasized Telkomsel's commitment to maintaining its leadership in Indonesia's telecommunications sector while unlocking new opportunities for a bright future. The company is committed to providing a 5G experience that meets international standards, catering to both local customers and international tourists in Bali. To this end, Telkomsel has introduced special 5G packages, 5G device bundlings, tourist prepaid cards, and eSIM support for both local and international visitors.

Telkomsel's Network Director, Indra Mardiatna, highlighted the strategic approach to the network's expansion. "Since launching our 5G network in Indonesia, we have strategically, gradually, and measurably expanded coverage to ensure not just a robust telecommunications network, but also a superior user experience that fosters inclusive and sustainable digital growth. In South Bali alone, we've established 225 Hyper 5G sites, including additional 67 in Denpasar and 136 in Badung, ensuring contiguous connectivity along busy routes such as Kuta-Canggu, Nusa Dua, and Renon-Sanur."

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Telkomsel's mission to lead Indonesia's digital transformation and bring the benefits of cutting-edge technology to all levels of society.

With support from Huawei as the network solutions provider, Telkomsel's expansion in Bali marks a significant milestone in its 5G rollout, now covering over 1,000 sites across 56 cities and districts, including key areas like industrial zones, residential neighborhoods, international airports, the Nusantara Capital City, and top tourist destinations. Telkomsel will continue expanding its 5G coverage nationwide.

For more information, visit tsel.id/5Gbali.

About Telkomsel

Telkomsel is a leading digital telecommunications provider in Indonesia, dedicated to empowering the Indonesian society to enhance today and create a brighter future. We deliver innovative and superior connectivity, services, and solutions for individuals, households, and businesses, unlocking all opportunities. Aligned with Indonesia's spirit towards digitalization, Telkomsel is the largest converged service provider, consistently expanding 4G network coverage, advancing 5G technology, and implementing the latest fixed broadband technology to enhance customer experiences. We also offer digital services including Digital Lifestyle, Digital Advertising, Digital Enterprise Solutions, and the Internet of Things. With 29 years of operation, Telkomsel supports over 265,900 BTS and serves more than 159.9 million mobile customers and over 9.1 million fixed broadband (IndiHome-B2C) customers across the country. Committed to sustainable operations, Telkomsel adheres to ESG principles to positively impact the corporate ecosystem. For more information and customer services, visit our website at www.telkomsel.com, or connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/Telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, Instagram @telkomsel, and through the MyTelkomsel app's virtual assistant.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492380/Telkomsel_Leads_5G_Growth_in_Indonesia.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/telkomsel-leads-5g-growth-in-indonesia-making-denpasar-and-badung-continuous-connected-5g-cities-302233858.html