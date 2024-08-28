Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YFN | ISIN: US74624M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 6PU
Tradegate
29.08.24
11:51 Uhr
46,900 Euro
-6,890
-12,81 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PURE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURE STORAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,90046,89511:55
45,90046,89511:52
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 22:05 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Q2 total revenue growth of 11% year-over-year
Subscription services ARR growing 24% year-over-year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2025 ended August 4, 2024.

"In a world where energy demands are soaring, the power savings of Pure Storage alone make the move from hard disks to Pure technology a smart choice for both hyperscaler and enterprise data centers," said Pure Storage Chairman and CEO Charles Giancarlo. "Businesses can grow their data storage and reduce their energy footprint with Pure on a platform that eliminates existing data silos and simplifies customers' data centers with guaranteed service-level agreements."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue $763.8 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year
  • Subscription services revenue $361.2 million, up 25% year-over-year
  • Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.5 billion, up 24% year-over-year
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $2.3 billion, up 24% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 70.7%; non-GAAP gross margin 72.8%
  • GAAP operating income $24.9 million; non-GAAP operating income $138.6 million
  • GAAP operating margin 3.3%; non-GAAP operating margin 18.1%
  • Q2 operating cash flow $226.6 million; free cash flow $166.6 million
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.8 billion

"We delivered strong financial results through the first half of our fiscal year, highlighting the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives," said Kevan Krysler, Chief Financial Officer, Pure Storage. "Our highly differentiated data storage platform strategy is demonstrating success with our customers."

Second Quarter Company Highlights

  • Platform Innovation: The Pure platform delivers agility and risk reduction with a consistent, as-a-service experience across the broadest set of use cases and IT environments. At its annual Pure//Accelerate conference, Pure Storage announced critical new platform capabilities to further improve the ability for enterprises to deploy AI, improve cyber resilience, and modernize applications, including Evergreen//One for AI, the first purpose-built AI storage as-a-service, enhancements to Pure Fusion, delivering first-of-its-kind storage automation, and an industry-first generative AI copilot for storage. Additionally, Pure continued to extend its Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) leadership with new service level agreements (SLAs), now delivering the industry's most comprehensive set of SLAs.

  • ESG Leadership: Pure Storage released its third Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, offering visibility into current metrics and setting commitments for meaningful progress towards a more sustainable future. The latest report outlines that Pure Storage's platform requires up to 10x less energy than mechanical spinning disk storage (HDD) and up to 5x less than solid state drives (SSDs).

  • Enterprise AI Momentum: Pure Storage continued to accelerate enterprise AI adoption, announcing that it will be a certified storage solution for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD by the end of 2024. Additionally, Pure joined the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC), a Linux Foundation initiative, underscoring its commitment to expanding the capabilities of high performance Ethernet for large-scale AI and HPC initiatives.

Awards and Accolades

  • Fortune Best Large Workplaces in the Bay Area (Ranked #15)
  • Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (Ranked #34)
  • Business Intelligence Group's 2024 Sustainability Leadership Award

Third Quarter and FY25 Guidance

Q3FY25

Revenue

$815M

Revenue YoY Growth Rate

6.8 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$140M

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

17.2 %


FY25

Revenue

$3.1B

Revenue YoY Growth Rate

10.5 %

TCV Sales for Subscription-as-a-Service Offerings

$500M

TCV Sales for Subscription-as-a-Service Offerings YoY
Growth Rate

Approximately 25%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$532M

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

17 %

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2025 results at 2:00 pm PT today, August 28, 2024. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website. Pure will also post its earnings presentation and prepared remarks to this website concurrent with this release.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Time: 12:25 p.m. PT / 3:25 p.m. ET
Chairman and CEO Charles Giancarlo and Chief Financial Officer Kevan Krysler

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

----

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business - always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage
Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial and business results, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, the environmental and energy saving benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, our ability to capture storage workloads for AI environments and hyperscalers, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including the E//Family, new customer acquisition, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 4, 2024. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 28, 2024, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Performance Metrics

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Total Contract Value (TCV) Sales, or bookings, of Pure's Evergreen//One and Evergreen//Flex offerings is an operating metric, representing the value of orders received and/or expected to be received during the fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, restructuring costs related to severance and termination benefits, and costs associated with the impairment and early exit of certain leased facilities that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)




At the End of



Second Quarter of
Fiscal 2025


Fiscal 2024






Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 965,028


$ 702,536

Marketable securities


855,453


828,557

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $959 and $1,060


416,501


662,179

Inventory


43,548


42,663

Deferred commissions, current


87,424


88,712

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


185,072


173,407

Total current assets


2,553,026


2,498,054

Property and equipment, net


396,676


352,604

Operating lease right-of-use-assets


138,781


129,942

Deferred commissions, non-current


210,755


215,620

Intangible assets, net


27,004


33,012

Goodwill


361,427


361,427

Restricted cash


14,779


9,595

Other assets, non-current


78,825


55,506

Total assets


$ 3,781,273


$ 3,655,760






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 68,104


$ 82,757

Accrued compensation and benefits


176,553


250,257

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


119,430


135,755

Operating lease liabilities, current


49,575


44,668

Deferred revenue, current


869,332


852,247

Total current liabilities


1,282,994


1,365,684

Long-term debt


100,000


100,000

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


128,674


123,201

Deferred revenue, non-current


754,328


742,275

Other liabilities, non-current


62,116


54,506

Total liabilities


2,328,112


2,385,666

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital


2,925,540


2,749,627

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


2,707


(3,782)

Accumulated deficit


(1,475,086)


(1,475,751)

Total stockholders' equity


1,453,161


1,270,094

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 3,781,273


$ 3,655,760

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal


First Two Quarters of Fiscal


2025


2024


2025


2024









Revenue:








Product

$ 402,595


$ 399,738


$ 749,979


$ 708,701

Subscription services

361,176


288,933


707,271


569,277

Total revenue

763,771


688,671


1,457,250


1,277,978

Cost of revenue:








Product (1)

129,723


120,605


230,476


216,818

Subscription services (1)

93,968


81,473


190,988


161,220

Total cost of revenue

223,691


202,078


421,464


378,038

Gross profit

540,080


486,593


1,035,786


899,940

Operating expenses:








Research and development (1)

195,490


182,492


389,310


367,823

Sales and marketing (1)

250,267


232,732


501,239


465,178

General and administrative (1)

69,445


60,831


146,232


128,215

Restructuring and impairment (2)

-


16,766


15,901


16,766

Total operating expenses

515,202


492,821


1,052,682


977,982

Income (loss) from operations

24,878


(6,228)


(16,896)


(78,042)

Other income (expense), net

19,437


6,686


33,528


18,435

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

44,315


458


16,632


(59,607)

Income tax provision

8,641


7,573


15,967


14,909

Net income (loss)

$ 35,674


$ (7,115)


$ 665


$ (74,516)









Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$ 0.11


$ (0.02)


$ 0.00


$ (0.24)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$ 0.10


$ (0.02)


$ 0.00


$ (0.24)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
attributable to common stockholders, basic

326,326


309,510


324,458


307,687

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
attributable to common stockholders, diluted

343,443


309,510


341,509


307,687


(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:










Cost of revenue -- product

$ 3,445


$ 2,958


$ 6,227


$ 5,613

Cost of revenue -- subscription services

7,961


6,851


16,832


12,498

Research and development

50,869


44,085


101,163


82,317

Sales and marketing

24,418


19,493


47,937


36,674

General and administrative

18,197


16,060


45,725


30,175

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 104,890


$ 89,447


$ 217,884


$ 167,277


(2) Includes expenses for severance and termination benefits related to workforce realignment and lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters.


PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal


First Two Quarters of Fiscal


2025


2024


2025


2024









Cash flows from operating activities








Net income (loss)

$ 35,674


$ (7,115)


$ 665


$ (74,516)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

35,884


30,223


69,827


59,913

Stock-based compensation expense

104,890


89,447


217,884


167,277

Noncash portion of lease impairment and abandonment

-


16,766


3,270


16,766

Other

1,120


(1,225)


2,726


(3,029)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable, net

6,953


(133,974)


245,721


87,231

Inventory

(4,956)


4,152


(6,661)


4,460

Deferred commissions

(1,554)


(7,229)


6,153


(9,560)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(17,787)


5,737


(27,006)


(358)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,406


8,634


16,528


19,635

Accounts payable

13,423


30,304


(13,158)


26,311

Accrued compensation and other liabilities

30,392


31,558


(78,732)


(57,524)

Operating lease liabilities

(8,031)


(7,033)


(18,257)


(13,133)

Deferred revenue

22,183


41,373


29,137


51,392

Net cash provided by operating activities

226,597


101,618


448,097


274,865

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of property and equipment (1)

(60,035)


(55,105)


(108,853)


(106,529)

Purchases of marketable securities and other

(105,328)


(117,829)


(270,451)


(246,617)

Sales of marketable securities

10,735


5,708


48,424


48,748

Maturities of marketable securities

70,127


98,330


197,984


386,703

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(84,501)


(68,896)


(132,896)


82,305

Cash flows from financing activities








Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

4,545


25,218


17,768


29,848

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

-


-


25,328


21,219

Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(2,836)


(287)


(3,935)


(577,067)

Proceeds from borrowing

-


-


-


100,000

Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(74,208)


(5,068)


(86,686)


(11,827)

Repurchases of common stock

-


(21,970)


-


(91,881)

Net cash used in financing activities

(72,499)


(2,107)


(47,525)


(529,708)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

69,597


30,615


267,676


(172,538)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

910,210


388,245


712,131


591,398

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 979,807


$ 418,860


$ 979,807


$ 418,860


(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.3 million for both the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 and $9.8 million and $10.6 million for the first two quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025


Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024



GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)
































$ 3,445


(c)










$ 2,958


(c)











224


(d)










135


(d)











-












402


(e)











3,306


(f)










3,306


(f)





Gross profit --product


$ 272,872


67.8 %


$ 6,975




$ 279,847


69.5 %


$ 279,133


69.8 %


$ 6,801




$ 285,934


71.5 %
































$ 7,961


(c)










$ 6,851


(c)











658


(d)










481


(d)











-












413


(e)











-












5


(g)





Gross profit --
subscription services


$ 267,208


74.0 %


$ 8,619




$ 275,827


76.4 %


$ 207,460


71.8 %


$ 7,750




$ 215,210


74.5 %
































$ 11,406


(c)










$ 9,809


(c)











882


(d)










616


(d)











-












815


(e)











3,306


(f)










3,306


(f)











-












5


(g)





Total gross profit


$ 540,080


70.7 %


$ 15,594




$ 555,674


72.8 %


$ 486,593


70.7 %


$ 14,551




$ 501,144


72.8 %


(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.

(f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):


Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025


Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment



Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)





























$ 104,890


(c)










$ 89,447


(c)









-












876


(d)









5,292


(e)










4,507


(e)









3,536


(f)










3,837


(f)









-












2,617


(g)









-












16,766


(h)




Operating income (loss)

$ 24,878


3.3 %


$ 113,718




$ 138,596


18.1 %


$ (6,228)


-0.9 %


$ 118,050



$ 111,822


16.2 %





























$ 104,890


(c)










$ 89,447


(c)









-












876


(d)









5,292


(e)










4,507


(e)









3,536


(f)










3,837


(f)









-












2,617


(g)









-












16,766


(h)









153


(i)










153


(i)




Net income (loss)

$ 35,674




$ 113,871




$ 149,545




$ (7,115)




$ 118,203



$ 111,088


























Net income (loss) per share -- diluted

$ 0.10








$ 0.44




$ (0.02)







$ 0.34



Weighted-average shares used in per
share calculation -- diluted

343,443




-




343,443




309,510




17,060


(j)

326,570




(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(g) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.

(h) To eliminate lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters.

(i) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.

(j) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):


Second Quarter of Fiscal


2025


2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 226,597


$ 101,618

Less: purchases of property and equipment (1)

(60,035)


(55,105)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 166,562


$ 46,513


(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.3 million for both the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024.

SOURCE Pure Storage

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.