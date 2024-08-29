Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884632 | ISIN: IL0010827264 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.08.24
22:00 Uhr
15,590 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.08.2024 01:35 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAT Technologies Ltd.: TAT Technologies Grows Revenue by 36%, Increases Net Income by 78% and increased adjusted EBITDA by 69%, for the Second Quarter of 2024

Company Delivers 7th Consecutive Quarter of Expanding Revenues and Profits

Management Reviews Financial Results and Provides Business Update on Quarterly Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2024:

  • Revenues increased by 36.2% to $36.5 million compared to $26.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first half of 2024 revenues increased by 36% to 70.6$ million compared to $52 million in the first half of 2023.
  • Gross profit increased by 47.1% to $8.0 million compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 (21.9% of revenues in Q2\24 compared to 20.2% of revenues in Q2\23). For the first half of 2024 gross profit increase by 55.4% to $15.1 million compared to $9.7 million in the first half of 2023 (20.9% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 18.6% of revenues in H1\23)
  • Operating Income increased by 78.5% to $2.7 million compared to $1.5 million in Q2\23, (7.5% of revenues in Q2\24 compared to 6.5% of revenues in Q2\23). For the first half of 2024 operating income increased by 99% to $4.9 million compared to $2.5 million in the first half of 2023 (7% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 4.8% of revenues in H1\23).
  • Net Income increased by 78% to $2.6 million compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024 net income increased by 122% to $4.7 million compared to $2.1 million in the first half of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 69.4% to $4.3 million (11.9% of revenues) compared to $2.6 million (9.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 increased by 73% to $8 million compared $4.6 in the first half of 2023 (11.4% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 9% in H1\23).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was negative $(4.1) million compared to positive cash flow of $2.5 million in the second half of 2023. Cash flow from operating activities for the first half of 2024 was negative $(7.7) million compared to positive cash flow of $4.2 million in the first half of 2023.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented: "We are very proud to report another record quarter marked by revenue growth, margin expansion, and profitability improvement. Our results demonstrate increasing demand for our products and services, which are aligned with our growth strategy. This was the seventh consecutive quarter of growth in revenue and EBITDA, and given our growing momentum and backlog, we expect this trend to continue."

"During the second quarter, we secured orders of more than $40 million, resulting in a record backlog and LTA Value of over $414 million," continued Mr. Zamir. "These new orders give us significant visibility into revenue potential over the coming quarters and bolster our confidence in continued success. On top of the continued revenue growth, we invest efforts in improving our operational efficiency and cost structure. This resulted in an improved Gross margin and EBITDA margin."

"During the first six months of 2024 we started serving APU of the newly certified 131 and 331-500 which serves a fleet of close to 20,000 aircraft (with a total addressable annual market of about $2 billion)," added Mr. Zamir. "The revenue obtained during the first half of 2024 is mainly driven from TAT's historical products and services. The revenue from these new engines' capabilities is insignificant. We are very excited about our future revenue growth and profits, as we start leveraging the potential of this new market. We will continue to expand our customer base for those engines MRO services according to our growth strategy"

Shareholder Webcast

Igal Zamir and Ehud Ben-Yeir, TAT's CEO and CFO, have posted a webcast reviewing the financial results and to provide a business update. Investors interested in accessing the webcast can visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/. The webcast will remain accessible on the website for at least 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:
www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:
Mr. Eran Yunger
Director of IR
[email protected]

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, [LTAs] and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)



Jun 30,


December 31,


2024


2023



(unaudited)


(audited)


ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,058


$ 15,979


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $305

and $345 thousand as of Jun 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
respectively

26,197


20,009


Restricted deposit

-


661


Other current assets and prepaid expenses

6,722


6,397







Inventory

56,763


51,280







Total current assets

97,740


94,326







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Restricted deposit

294


302


Investment in affiliates

2,763


2,168


Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

644


664


Deferred income taxes

1,097


994


Property, plant and equipment, net

40,934


42,554


Operating lease right of use assets

2,656


2,746


Intangible assets, net

1,687


1,823







Total non-current assets

50,075


51,251


Total assets

$ 147,815


$ 145,577








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term loans

$ 1,937


$ 2,200


Short term loans

12,547


12,138


Accounts payable

9,079


9,988


Accrued expenses

12,907


13,952


Operating lease liabilities

1,155


1,033







Total current liabilities

37,625


39,311







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term loans

11,970


12,886


Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

998


1,000


Operating lease liabilities

1,486


1,697







Total non-current liabilities

14,454


15,583


Total liabilities

$ 52,079


$ 54,894







EQUITY:





Share capital

3,152


3,140


Translation reserves

164


-


Additional paid-in capital

76,512


76,335


Treasury shares at cost

(2,088)


(2,088)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



27


Retained earnings

17,996


13,269


Total shareholders' equity

95,736


90,683







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

147,815


$ 145,577


TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months ended


Six months ended


Year ended


June 30,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


2023


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)











Revenues:










Products

$ 11,732


$ 8,167


$ 23,667


$ 15,458


$ 35,241

Services

24,793


18,637


46,946


36,564


78,553


36,525


26,804


70,613


52,022


113,794











Cost of goods:










Products

7,673


5,548


16,659


11,822


30,517

Services

20,868


15,830


38,904


30,515


60,809


28,541


21,378


55,563


42,337


91,326

Gross Profit

7,984


5,426


15,050


9,685


22,468











Operating expenses:










Research and development, net

343


157


620


256


715

Selling and marketing

1,993


1,298


3,653


2,457


5,523

General and administrative

2,916


2,474


6,225


4,933


10,588

Other income

(2)


(35)


(390)


(441)


(433)


5,250


3,894


10,108


7,205


16,393











Operating income (Loss)

2,734


1,532


4,942


2,480


6,075











Interest expenses

(413)


(440)


(763)


(806)


(1,683)

Other financial income (expenses), Net

106


167


7


148


353

Income before taxes on income (tax benefit)

2,427


1,259


4,186


1,822


4,745











Taxes on income (tax benefit)

44


(63)


(109)


(90)


576











Income before share of equity investment

2,383


1,322


4,295


1,912


4,169











Profit of equity investment of affiliated
companies

234


153


432


221


503





















Net Income

$ 2,617


$ 1,475


$ 4,727


$ 2,133


$ 4,672











TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)



Basic and diluted income per share




















Net income per share

$ 0.26


$ 0.16


$ 0.46


$ 0.24


$ 0.52

Net income per diluted shares

$ 0.25


$ 0.15


$ 0.44


$ 0.23


$ 0.51











Weighted average number of shares
outstanding






























Basic

10,394,654


8,942,423


10,386,859


8,942,423


8,961,689

Diluted

10,561,420


9,052,163


10,722,153


9,052,163


9,084,022


Three months ended


Six months ended


Year ended



June 30,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)
























Net income

$ 2,617


$ 1,475


$ 4,727


$ 2,133


$ 4,672

Other comprehensive income, net










Change in foreign currency translation
adjustments

164


-


164


-


-

Net unrealized income from derivatives

-


26


(27)


26


53

Total comprehensive income

2,781


$ 1,501


$ 4,864


$ 2,159


$ 4,725




























TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)




Share capital





Accumulated









Number of
shares issued


Amount


Additional
paid-in
capital


Translation
reserves

other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Treasury
shares


Retained
earnings


Total equity

















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022


9,186,019


$ 2,842


$ 66,245


-

$ (26)


$ (2,088)


$ 8,597


$ 75,570

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2023:
















Comprehensive loss


-


-


-



53


-


4,672


4,725

Exercise of option


32,466


8


157



-


-


-


165

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141
thousands


1,158,600


290


9,774



-


-


-


10,064

Share based compensation


-


-


159



-


-


-


159

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 20 2 3


10,377,085


$ 3,140


$ 76,335


-

$ 27


$ (2,088)


$ 13,269


$ 90,683

CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED JUN
31, 2024 (unaudited):
















Comprehensive profit








164

(27)


-


4,727


4,864

Exercise of option


49,109


12


(12)





-




-

Change in foreign currency translation adjustments











-





Share based compensation






189









189

BALANCE AT JUN 30, 2024 (unaudited)


10,426,194


3,152


76,512


164

-


(2,088)


17,996


95,736

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)




Three months ended


Six months ended


Year ended




June 30,


December 31,




2024


2023


2024

2023


2023




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Audited)


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income


$ 2,617


$ 1,475


$ 4,727

$ 2,133


$ 4,672


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by (used by) operating activities:






















Depreciation and amortization


1,431


901


2,805

1,942


4,710


Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives


-


-


22

-


(9)


Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon
retirement


15


(27)


20

(97)


116


Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing
liability


(3)


-


1

(6)


22


Non-cash financial expenses


(274)


(134)


(488)

(248)


(172)


Decrease in restructuring plan provision


(43)


(32)


(63)

(90)


(126)


Change in allowance for credit losses


40


(2)


40

(5)


(182)


Share in results of affiliated companies


(233)


(153)


(431)

(221)


(503)


Share based compensation


148


30


189

120


159


Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement


(5)


(47)


(2)

(127)


(148)


Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment


(1)


(29)


(355)

(485)


(530)


Deferred income taxes, net


306


(98)


(103)

(76)


235


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable


(5,430)


3,137


(6,250)

1,123


(4,205)


Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid
expenses


(144)


359


(325)

1,634


(341)


Increase in inventory


(2,906)


(3,248)


(5,543)

(285)


(5,400)


Decrease in trade accounts payable


(209)


(1,034)


(909)

(2,155)


(245)


Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other


591


1,352


(982)

1,062


4,202


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from
continued operation


$ (4,100)


$ 2,450


(7,647)

$ 4,219


$ 2,255













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


-


375


1,306

1,935


2,002


Purchase of property and equipment


(978)


(1,021)


(1,967)

(2,454)


(5,102)


Purchase of intangible assets


-


-


-

-


(479)


Cash flows used in investing activities


$(978)


$ (646)


$ (661)

$(519)


$(3,579)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Repayments of long-term loans


(510)


(425)


(950)

(847)


(1,701)


Short-term credit received from banks


4,668




668



1,000


Proceeds from long-term loans received




-



-


712


Issuance of common shares


12


-


12

-


-


Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net


-


-


-

-


10,064


Exercise of options


(13)


165


(12)

165


165


Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities


$ 4,157


$ (260)


$ (282)

$(682)


$10,240













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash


(921)


1,546


(8,590)

3,018


8,916


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at
beginning of period


9,273


9,498


16,942

8,026


8,026


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end
of period


8,352


11,044


8,352

11,044


16,942
























SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING
ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:






















Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and
operating lease liabilities


245


-


590

-


1,345


Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and
equipment


-


-


60

-


68


Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:






















Interest paid


(410)


(267)


(852)

(512)


(1,438)


TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended


June 30,

June 30,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

2023













Net income (Loss)

$ 2,617

$ 1,475

$4,727

$ 2,133

$4,672







Adjustments:






Share in results and sale of equity
investment of affiliated companies

(234)

(153)

(432)

(221)

(503)

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

44

(63)

(109)

(90)

576

Financial expenses (income), net

306

272

755

658

1,330

Depreciation and amortization

1,468

1,006

2,898

2,140

4,902

Share based compensation

148

30

189

120

159


Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,349

$ 2,567

$ 8,028

$ 4,740

$ 11,136


















SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(Registrant)

By: /s/ Ehud Ben-Yair
Ehud Ben-Yair
Chief Financial Officer

Date: August 28, 2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492171/EBITDA_Q224.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492172/revenue_Q224.jpg

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.