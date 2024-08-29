Anzeige
Zoomlion Delivers First Fully Autonomous Skid-Mounted Hydrogen Refueling Station, Accelerating Green Transportation Development

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 01157.HK) has delivered the first unit of fully autonomous skid-mounted hydrogen refueling station to the hydrogen heavy truck project by China Huadian Corporation Ltd. in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, marking an important breakthrough in the field of hydrogen energy equipment manufacturing and advancing the development of hydrogen energy transportation.

Zoomlion delivers its first fully autonomous skid-mounted hydrogen refueling station

The hydrogen refueling station boasts the advantages of large displacement, low energy consumption, and easy maintenance. It achieves hydrogen displacement up to 1,000Nm³/h with integrated energy consumption lower than 0.8kWh/kg.

Zoomlion's hydrogen compressor, the core equipment of the refueling station, combines the group's expertise in hydraulics and advanced manufacturing processes. It is now the third-generation iteration that achieves high-pressure, high-temperature, oil-free lubrication of cylinder pistons as well as two-stage frequency boosting, successfully integrating the hydrogen refueling ecosystem chain of "skid station, compressor, and liquid drive pump."

Zoomlion is dedicated to advancing independent R&D in new energy core components, achieving significant breakthroughs in lithium battery and hydrogen fuel technologies. This focus ensures comprehensive integration across all aspects of the production chain, from spare parts to whole vehicles, and from hardware to software.

In terms of core components for hydrogen energy products, Zoomlion has integrated a complete whole-chain solution covering hydrogen refueling, storage, transportation, combustion, power and vehicle, paving a technical path that complements lithium energy development. It has developed China's first 45MPa hydrogen liquid drive piston compressor with complete intellectual property rights.

In addition, Zoomlion has developed two heavy-duty chassis of pure electric and hydrogen power; the hydrogen fuel chassis is equipped with its self-developed fuel cell system, on-board hydrogen storage system and more, with over 80 percent of the new energy core components independently developed by Zoomlion.

Zoomlion's new energy equipment lineup spans all categories, catering to a diverse array of application scenarios. The company's comprehensive strategy in developing core components and hydrogen equipment is accelerating industry growth and establishing a solid foundation of core competitiveness. This foundational strength is pivotal for the future development of the industry chain.

Zoomlion is implementing a green transformation roadmap, aiming to create world-class, eco-friendly products and solutions. By advancing our research and development and enhancing green design, manufacturing, management, and standards, the company is committed to leading the industry's transformation and upgrade through technological innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492424/16c26ffc1a5185b4b93f53cd4d75db9.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-delivers-first-fully-autonomous-skid-mounted-hydrogen-refueling-station-accelerating-green-transportation-development-302233867.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
