Victoria's Secret & Co.: Victoria's Secret & Co. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Sales performance sequentially improved for fourth consecutive quarter



Quarterly operating income growth for first time since 2021

Raises full year 2024 outlook and provides third quarter guidance

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria's Secret & Co. ("Victoria's Secret" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSCO) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024.

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Timothy (TJ) Johnson commented, "Our financial results for the second quarter came in at the high end of expectations and we delivered year-over-year quarterly operating income growth for the first time since 2021. We were encouraged by the continued sequential improvement in quarterly sales results in North America for the fourth consecutive quarter, as sales trends improved in both our stores and digital channels. Our customers responded to new merchandise deliveries and events with particular success in the launch of our Victoria's Secret Dream bra collection, in apparel with our PINK Friday back to campus event in late July and consistent, steady improvement of VS sport as merchandise flowed to stores and digital. Improving product acceptance and disciplined inventory management led to gross margin dollar growth and rate expansion, and our teams continue to be relentlessly focused on improving our cost structure, driving a decrease in SG&A dollars and leverage year-over-year. In addition to improving trends for Victoria's Secret and PINK, we experienced sales growth in the high-single digits for both our International business and Adore Me."

TJ continued, "We are encouraged our North America business trends have continued to improve as we've moved through August and the start of the third quarter. Early customer feedback on our fall assortments is encouraging for both the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands, and our beauty business has continued solid performance and is driving traffic to our stores. Strategically, we have several exciting events planned for the balance of the third quarter including a major VSX sport launch and the return of our Victoria's Secret Fashion show to kickoff the all-important holiday season. While we are optimistic about the positive signs we're seeing in our business, we recognize the consumer environment remains challenging and our customer is pressured economically. We remain focused on what we can control which is leveraging our market position in intimates and delivering on multiple initiatives to drive growth in our business over the longer-term."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

The Company reported net income of $32 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024. This result compares to a net loss of $1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 operating income was $62 million compared to $26 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Excluding the impact of the items described at the conclusion of this press release, second quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $31 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, and adjusted operating income was $62 million. Adjusted operating income was at the high-end of the range of our preliminary results announced on August 14 which estimated adjusted operating income of $57 million to $62 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share was slightly above our preliminary results range of $0.34 to $0.39. Second quarter 2023 adjusted net income was $19 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, and adjusted operating income was $49 million.

The Company reported net sales of $1.417 billion for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 1% compared to net sales of $1.427 billion for the second quarter of 2023 and at the better-end of our preliminary results range which estimated a net sales decrease of 1% to 2%. Total comparable sales for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 3%.

Full Year and Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

The Company is raising its full year outlook and is now forecasting 52-week fiscal year 2024 net sales to be down approximately 1%, compared to prior guidance of down low-single digits, to a comparative 52-weeks from fiscal year 2023. At this forecasted level of sales, adjusted operating income for fiscal year 2024 is now expected to be in the range of $275 million to $300 million, compared to prior guidance of $250 million to $275 million.

The Company is forecasting third quarter 2024 net sales to increase low-single digits compared to last year's third quarter net sales of $1.265 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, adjusted operating loss for the third quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $40 million to $60 million. Adjusted net loss per share for the third quarter of 2024 is estimated to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.80.

Forecasted adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share for the third quarter and full year 2024 exclude the financial impact of severance and related charges as a result of organizational leadership changes and purchase accounting items related to the Adore Me acquisition, including expense (income) related to changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration and performance-based payments, as well as the amortization of intangible assets. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted operating income (loss) or adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate reconciliation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing of, and quantifying, the various purchase accounting items that are necessary for such reconciliation.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of supporting women in all they do, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our approximately 30,000 associates across a global footprint of more than 1,370 retail stores in nearly 70 countries. We strive to provide the best products to help women express their confidence, sexiness and power and use our platform to celebrate the extraordinary diversity of women's experiences.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Total Net Sales (Millions):

Second

Quarter

2024 Second

Quarter

2023 %

Inc/

(Dec) Year-to-

Date

2024 Year-to-

Date

2023 %

Inc/

(Dec) Stores - North America $ 800.0 $ 817.2 (2.1 %) $ 1,529.1 $ 1,603.0 (4.6 %) Direct 430.2 433.9 (0.9 %) 879.0 898.4 (2.2 %) International1 187.0 175.8 6.4 % 368.5 332.9 10.7 % Total $ 1,417.2 $ 1,426.9 (0.7 %) $ 2,776.6 $ 2,834.3 (2.0 %) 1- Results include consolidated joint venture sales in China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease):



Second

Quarter

2024 Second

Quarter

2023

Year-to-Date

2024

Year-to-Date

2023 Stores and Direct1 (3%) (11%) (4%) (11%) Stores Only2 (5%) (14%) (6%) (14%) NOTE: Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1- Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada, consolidated joint venture stores in China and direct sales. 2- Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and consolidated joint venture stores in China.

Total Stores:



Stores at

2/3/24

Opened

Closed Stores

at 8/3/24 Company-Operated: U.S. 808 9 (24) 793 Canada 23 - - 23 Subtotal Company-Operated 831 9 (24) 816 China Joint Venture: Beauty & Accessories1 34 2 (2) 34 Full Assortment 36 1 (1) 36 Subtotal China Joint Venture 70 3 (3) 70 Partner-Operated: Beauty & Accessories 307 16 (12) 311 Full Assortment 156 18 (4) 170 Subtotal Partner-Operated 463 34 (16) 481 Adore Me 6 - - 6 Total 1,370 46 (43) 1,373 1- Includes fourteen partner-operated stores at 8/3/24.

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 3, 2024 AND JULY 29, 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 1,417,193 $ 1,426,871 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (915,827 ) (940,297 ) Gross Profit 501,366 486,574 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (439,042 ) (460,528 ) Operating Income 62,324 26,046 Interest Expense (21,363 ) (23,967 ) Other Income (Loss) 465 (106 ) Income Before Income Taxes 41,426 1,973 Provision for Income Taxes 9,285 2,845 Net Income (Loss) 32,141 (872 ) Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 340 556 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ 31,801 $ (1,428 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ 0.40 $ (0.02 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 79,595 77,310 1- Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in the second quarter of 2023 reflects basic shares due to the Net Loss.

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 3, 2024 AND JULY 29, 2023 (Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 2,776,635 $ 2,834,251 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (1,773,954 ) (1,845,283 ) Gross Profit 1,002,681 988,968 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (914,089 ) (934,648 ) Operating Income 88,592 54,320 Interest Expense (43,099 ) (46,472 ) Other Income (Loss) 794 (104 ) Income Before Income Taxes 46,287 7,744 Provision for Income Taxes 16,630 4,804 Net Income 29,657 2,940 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 1,498 3,643 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ 28,159 $ (703 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ 0.35 $ (0.01 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 79,330 77,756 1- Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in 2023 reflects basic shares due to the Net Loss.