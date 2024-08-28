Anzeige
WKN: A0DKXK | ISIN: EE3100001751 | Ticker-Symbol: FQE
Lang & Schwarz
29.08.24
11:57 Uhr
1,154 Euro
-1,154
-100,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1361,17211:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2024 23:00 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6m of 2024 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2024 compared to 6 months of 2023 and 30.06.2024 compared to 31.12.2023 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR06m 202406m 2023Change
Revenue30 14531 407-4.0%
Gross Profit17 18918 837-8.7%
Operating profit8 56210 681-19.8%
EBITDA10 05512 272-18.1%
Net profit for the period7 7865 42243.6%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company7 0534 77247.8%
Earnings per share (EUR)0,200,1353.8%
Operating cash flow for the period4 13710 802-61.7%
in thousands of EUR30.06.202431.12.2023Change
Total assets80 53472 25211.5%
Total current assets67 48359 39513.6%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company61 43354 12013.5%
Cash and cash equivalents38 86732 87818.2%
Margin analysis, %06m 202406m 2023Change
Gross profit57,060,0-5.0%
Operating profit28,434,0-16.5%
EBITDA33,439,1-14.6%
Net profit25,817,349.1%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company23,415,253.9%
Financial ratios, %30.06.202431.12.2023Change
ROA16,314,512.4%
ROE22,020,28.9%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)3,14,1-24.4%
Current ratio6,45,810.3%
Quick ratio3,93,414.7%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted 30 145 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2024, representing a 4.0% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 7.2%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during 6 months of 2024 amounted to 17 189 thousand EUR and decrease by 8.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2024 decreased by 5.0% compared to 6 months of 2023. The cost of sold goods increased by 3.1%.

Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2024 amounted to 8 562 thousand EUR, compared to 10 681 thousand EUR for 6 months of 2023, decrease by 19.8%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 28.4% for 6 months of 2024 (34.0% for 6 months of 2023). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2024 decreased by 18.1% and amounted to 10 055 thousand EUR, which is 33.4% in margin terms (12 272 thousand EUR and 39.1% for 6 months of 2023).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2024 amounted to 7 053 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 4 772 thousand EUR for 6 months of 2023, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2024 was 23.4% against net profit 15.2% for 6 months of 2023.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2024 consolidated assets amounted to 80 534 thousand EUR representing increase by 11.5% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2023.

Trade and other receivables increased by 358 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2023 and amounted to 1 712 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2024. Inventory balance increased by 1 922 thousand EUR and amounted to 25 862 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2024.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 7 313 thousand EUR and amounted to 61 433 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2024. Current liabilities increased by 267 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2024.

Investments

During 6 months of 2024 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 476 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 708 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2024, the Group employed 1 625 employees, including 507 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2023 there were 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2024 amounted to 7 117 thousand EUR (6 902 thousand EUR in 6 months 2023). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 305 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 06 months 2024

On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b77cafc430f1ac23a81813069a95a15cd&lang=en and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On April 9, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

On the 29th of May 2024, AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 29, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinnhttps://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc1ccceca27a9390039f730c2b2b98136&lang=en&src=listed

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.

On June 20, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions:

  1. Approved the 2023 Annual Report;
  2. Left the net profit undistributed and included the net profit of the financial year 2023 in retained earnings.

The decisions of the general meeting was published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Grouphttps://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EURNote30.06.202431.12.2023
UnauditedAudited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents238 86732 878
Trade and other receivables31 7121 354
Prepayments and other tax receivables39171 115
Current loans granted 2029
Other assets 10579
Inventories425 86223 940
Total current assets 67 48359 395
Non-current assets
Non-current receivables 297292
Investments in associates 10985
Investments in other shares 223213
Deferred tax asset 2 3752 155
Intangible assets 651579
Investment property 911899
Property, plant and equipment58 4858 634
Total non-current assets 13 05112 857
TOTAL ASSETS 80 53472 252
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current borrowings 2 3120
Current lease liabilities 1 2222 162
Trade and other payables64 9337 377
Tax liabilities 2 086747
Total current liabilities 10 55310 286
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability 773736
Non-current lease liabilities 4 7514 321
Non-current provisions 4846
Total non-current liabilities 5 5725 103
Total liabilities 16 12515 389


Equity
Share capital73 6003 600
Share premium 4 9674 967
Statutory reserve capital 1 3061 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 742-20 002
Retained earnings 71 30264 249
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 61 43354 120
Non-controlling interest 2 9762 743
Total equity 64 40956 863
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 80 53472 252

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EURNote2Q 20242Q 202306m 202406m 2023
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers916 24117 26630 14531 407
Cost of goods sold -6 841-6 553-12 956-12 570
Gross Profit 9 40010 71317 18918 837
Distribution expenses -3 001-2 775-5 773-5 554
Administrative expenses -1 191-1 091-2 454-2 277
Other operating income 5959107116
Other operating expenses -253-188-507-441
Operating profit 5 0146 7188 56210 681
Currency exchange income/(expense) 916-1 492865-2 591
Other finance income/(expenses) -56-2972-185
Net finance income 860-1 521937-2 776
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -281412
Profit before tax 5 8725 2059 5137 917
Income tax expense -1 002-1 650-1 727-2 495
Profit for the period 4 8703 5557 7865 422
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent company 4 4993 1567 0534 772
Non-controlling interest 371399733650
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)80,120,090,200,13

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EURNote2Q 20242Q 202306m 202406m 2023
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Profit for the period 4 8703 5557 7865 422
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations670-624406-1 384
Total other comprehensive income for the period 670-624406-1 384
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 5 5402 9318 1924 038
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent company 5 0492 0297 3132 612
Non-controlling interest 4919028791 426

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EURNote06m 202406m 2023
UnauditedUnaudited
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit for the period 7 7865 422
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 4931 591
Share of profit of equity accounted investees -14-12
Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 10-11
Net finance income / costs -9372 776
Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 3-1
Provision for inventories 12
Income tax expense 1 7272 495
Change in inventories -1 9221 342
Change in trade and other receivables -358-1 195
Change in trade and other payables -1 912-125
Interest paid -480
Income tax paid -1 692-1 482
Net cash flow from operating activities 4 13710 802
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received 482172
Dividends received 811
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 205
Loans granted 0-15
Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 90
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -476-708
Acquisition of intangible assets -72-88
Net cash flow from investing activities -29-623
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings 4 0000
Repayment of borrowings -1 7000
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 085-1 118
Interest paid on lease liabilities -375-367
Dividends paid -646-525
Net cash flow from financing activities 194-2 010
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4 3028 169
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period232 87825 909
Effect of translation to presentation currency 1 837-3 452
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -150415
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period238 86731 041

AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
