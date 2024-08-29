Parex Resources Inc.: Parex Resources Announces Operational and Guidance Update, and Chief Financial Officer Transition

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) provides an update on its current operations, corporate guidance, outlook, and announces Sanjay Bishnoi's departure as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") to pursue another opportunity. All amounts herein are in United States Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

Guidance Update Primarily Based on Arauca Underperformance - Return of Capital Focus Unchanged

Regular Dividend Underpinned by Base Assets and Excess Free Funds Flow to be Returned through Share Buybacks

Key Highlights

QTD Q3 2024 average production is approximately 47,600 boe/d (1) .

. Revised FY 2024 average production guidance midpoint to 49,000 boe/d from 57,000 boe/d and decreased midpoint capital expenditure guidance to $380 million from $410 million ( 2 ) .

. Production profiles at LLA-34, Cabrestero and Capachos for FY 2024 are broadly in line with previous Management budgeting ( 2 ) .

. Departure of CFO, Sanjay Bishnoi, effective September 20, 2024; Cameron Grainger has been appointed as Interim CFO.

"Today, we have announced revisions to our outlook, primarily driven by lower-than-expected results at Arauca, which have materially impacted our production view for 2024. Our long-term profiles at LLA-34, Cabrestero and Capachos underpin continued shareholder returns, and we are taking meaningful and immediate steps to position Parex to deliver," commented Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.

"Moving forward, I am confident with the management team in place and their ability to deliver improved results following this reset. With continued belief in our strategy, I want to thank our team for their commitment to overcome current challenges as we work to build on our long-term track record of success in Colombia."

The Company is taking steps to resolve current underperformance with the following actions taken:

Decreasing capital expenditures where possible, in line with lower production;

Reevaluating the portfolio to refine and prioritize lower-risk development and exploitation opportunities, complemented by a focus on higher chance of success exploration targets; and

Proactively targeting sizable mature fields through farm-ins that add incremental lower-risk exploitation opportunities to the portfolio.



(1) See "Current Production" for additional details.

(2) See "2024 Corporate Guidance Update" for additional details.

Operational Update

Current Production

Since the July 31, 2024 news release, average production has been 46,300 boe/d(1), resulting in QTD Q3 2024 average production of approximately 47,600 boe/d(2).

Key drivers for lower current average production are:

Rapid productivity decline at Arauca;

Slower-than-expected volume additions from LLA-32;

Higher than originally budgeted downtime at LLA-34 and Cabrestero, as well as slower than Parex's expectations of the waterflood ramp-up at LLA-34;

LLA-34 declines, specifically horizontal wells that have a higher decline than the vertical wells in the main producing reservoir; and

Following outperformance in H1 2024 at Cabrestero, waterflood phasing has caused the overall decline to converge to the long-term trend and be in line with prior Management budgeting.



(1) Estimated average production relates to the 27-day period of August 1, 2024, to August 27, 2024 (light & medium crude oil: ~8,246 bbl/d, heavy crude oil: ~37,364 bbl/d, conventional natural gas: ~4,138 mcf/d).

(2) Estimated average production relates to the 58-day period of July 1, 2024, to August 27, 2024 (light & medium crude oil: ~8,478 bbl/d, heavy crude oil: ~38,413 bbl/d, conventional natural gas: ~4,255 mcf/d).

2024 Corporate Guidance Update

The table below illustrates Parex's key assets for FY 2024, as well as Arauca, and highlights that LLA-34, Cabrestero and Capachos remain broadly in line with previous Management budgeting, despite downtime experienced so far this year. Arauca performance is the primary driver of the production guidance update.

Approximate boe/d (net) Original Guidance

(January 2024) 2024 Updated

Guidance

(August 28, 2024) Variance LLA-34 28,000 27,000 (1,000) Cabrestero 12,000 12,000 - Capachos 4,000 3,500 (500) Arauca 4,500 500 (4,000) Other, Including VIM-1, Legacy Fields, and Near-Field Exploration 8,500 6,000 (2,500) Average Production 57,000 boe/d 49,000 boe/d (8,000) boe/d



FY 2024 average production guidance has been updated to 48,000 to 50,000 boe/d (49,000 boe/d midpoint) and concurrently, capital expenditure guidance for the year has been revised downward to $370 to $390 million ($380 midpoint).

The updated production guidance range incorporates a range of technical outcomes, as well as contingency for downtime events. Inclusive of 2024 production to date, the low end of the production guidance range would be estimated to result from significant downtime events that include unforeseen longer-term operational suspensions.

Category 2024 Guidance

(January 15, 2024) 2024 Updated Guidance

(August 28, 2024) Brent Crude Oil Average Price $75/bbl $80/bbl Average Production 54,000-60,000 boe/d 48,000-50,000 boe/d Funds Flow Provided by Operations Netback(1)(2)(3) $29-31/boe $30-32/boe Funds Flow Provided by Operations(4) $590-660 million $545-565 million Capital Expenditures(5) $390-430 million $370-390 million Free Funds Flow(5) $215 million (midpoint) $175 million (midpoint)



(1) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(2) 2024 updated assumptions: Vasconia differential: ~$4/bbl; production expense: $12-13/bbl; transportation expense: ~$3.50/bbl; G&A expense: ~$4.00/bbl; effective tax rate: 19-21%.

(3) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(4) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(5) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

LLA-34 and Cabrestero (1)(2)

At LLA-34, for the remainder of 2024, the Company's focus is on increasing injection rates and adding two additional waterflood patterns. The block's horizontal drilling program is being successfully executed, with current production of roughly 7,800 bbl/d(3) of heavy crude oil (gross) from 10 wells, with the 11th well to come online in the coming weeks. There are four service rigs actively working, and Parex and its partner are reviewing adding a fifth rig to further support workovers and field optimization.

At Cabrestero, the Company continues to see constructive results from its polymer injection pilot, with a full field expansion being designed and economic valuations ongoing. Post-waterflooding implementation at LLA-34, Management expects to recommend a similar polymer injection scheme. For the remainder of 2024, the focus is to ramp up injection rates to flatten declines, while adding incremental oil production where possible. The block has a service rig planned to work through the end of 2024.

(1) LLA-34: 55% W.I.

(2) Cabrestero: 100% W.I.

(3) Estimated current production relates to the 27-day period of August 1, 2024, to August 27, 2024.

LLA-32 (1)

The first well of the appraisal and development program was an unbooked stepout well and is currently producing approximately 500 bbl/d(2) of light crude oil (gross).

The second well, was a follow-up appraisal well targeting the two zones from the first well. The upper zone was successfully tested(3) at roughly 600 bbl/d of light crude oil (gross) before being isolated. Following isolation, the lower zone commenced single-zone production, which is currently at roughly 600 bbl/d(4) of light crude oil (gross), although at a high water-to-oil ratio. In the lower zone, the Company believes that productivity is being impacted by water intrusion. Based on initial positive test results from the upper zone, Parex is evaluating drilling a horizontal well to maximize reservoir contact and minimize water production.

Continuing with the appraisal and development program, the Company has spud a third well, which is expected to be onstream in Q4 2024.

(1) 87.5% W.I.

(2) Estimated production relates to the 27-day period of August 1, 2024, to August 27, 2024.

(3) The Azogue-4 well completed a production test for 13 hours in the Mirador formation. In natural flow, the test accumulated 319 bbls of 32 API light crude oil and 55 bbls of water. The average test rate was 589 bbl/d at an average drawdown of 7%. The maximum test rate was 766 bbl/d at 1% basic sediment and water, and 6% drawdown.

(4) Short-term production rate. See "Oil & Gas Matters Advisory."

Northern Llanos - Arauca & Capachos (1)(2)

At Arauca, Parex continues to expect the Arauca-81 well to be onstream in late Q3 2024. Currently, reduced productivity from the Arauca-8 and Arauca-15 wells are contributing to lower corporate production.

At Capachos, the first of a three-well campaign was spud in late Q2 2024, which successfully reached total depth and matched the drilling performance of the previous pacesetter on the block. The well is expected to be onstream in late Q3 2024, in line with previous Management expectations.

The Northern Llanos region has recently faced greater instability that has led to heightened security concerns. While the Company has activated internal security protocols and is monitoring the situation closely, Parex's operations have not been impacted to date.

(1) Arauca: Business Collaboration Agreement with Ecopetrol S.A. (Parex 50% Participating Share); Ecopetrol S.A. currently holds 100% of the working interest in the Convenio Arauca while the assignment procedure is pending.

(2) Capachos: 50% W.I.

Big 'E' Exploration Update - High-Impact Targets with Transformational Potential

Llanos Foothills - LLA-122 (50% W.I.): The drilling of the Arantes well in the high-potential Colombian Foothills is progressing on an extended timeline, with intermediate casing set. The next portion of the operation is to drill an additional roughly 2,000 feet and set a liner immediately above the zones of interest. Following the liner being set, Parex plans to drill and evaluate the prospective zones. Based on the current pace of operations, the well is expected to reach total depth of roughly 19,500 feet in Q4 2024, with preliminary results by YE 2024.

Magdalena - VIM-1 (50% W.I.): The Hidra well, which was expected to spud Q3 2024, has been deferred by Parex. While the well is drill-ready, social-related issues have resulted in the decision to pause the spud of the well to limit and safeguard capital.

Northern Llanos - Capachos (50% W.I.): As previously announced, Parex has postponed the drilling of the Berilo Oeste prospect at LLA-38 (50% W.I.), with capital being reallocated to an exploration commitment well in Capachos.



Return of Capital Update

Long-Term Capital Allocation Framework

Parex actively adjusts its capital allocation to maximize shareholder value. With the revised average production guidance for 2024, planned capital expenditures have been lowered in alignment to get near the targeted return of 33% of funds flow provided by operations(1), through dividends and share repurchases.

In the event that the Company generates higher free funds flow than current guidance due to production outperformance or commodity price increases, Management intends to enhance share buybacks when conditions warrant.

(1) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".



Share Buyback Program Under Current Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

Parex believes that the Common Shares have been trading in a price range that does not adequately reflect their value in relation to the Company's current operations and its long-term growth prospects, with the view that purchasing shares for cancellation can provide an opportunity to enhance shareholder returns.

As at August 27, 2024, Parex has repurchased approximately 3.2 million shares under its current NCIB, for total consideration of roughly C$68 million.

Q3 2024 Dividend

As previously announced, Parex's Board of Directors has approved a Q3 2024 regular dividend of C$0.385 per share to shareholders of record on September 9, 2024, to be paid on September 16, 2024. This regular dividend payment to shareholders is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Board of Directors and Management continue to view its regular quarterly dividend as a core part of its return of capital framework.

Three-Year Outlook Update

Parex has withdrawn its three-year plan for the 2024 through 2026 period(1).

The Company is actively assessing its short- and long-term development and exploration opportunities as it progresses through its 2025 budgeting and planning process.

(1) Arauca was one of the key growth drivers in the Company's long-term planning. The primary event and circumstance that led Parex to withdraw the plan is due to Arauca underperformance, with the drilling and subsequent results being materially lower than Management's expectations.

Chief Financial Officer Transition

Sanjay Bishnoi has resigned as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Bishnoi's departure is effective September 20, 2024, and the Company is retaining an executive recruitment firm to assist in identifying a successor candidate.

During this transition period, the Board of Directors has appointed Cameron Grainger as interim CFO. Mr. Grainger is a Chartered Professional Accountant and was appointed as Vice President, Finance & Controller in 2022. He has held the position of Controller since 2013 and has been with the Company since 2011.

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is an independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/95f3e122-b1a8-4ae7-8977-8e17a96a4747