Viridien wins contract to supply 30,000 Sercel WiNG land nodes to DMT

Paris, France - August 29, 2024

Viridien announced today that its Sensing & Monitoring business line, marketed under the Sercel brand, has sold and delivered a total of 30,000 Sercel WiNG land seismic nodes to DMT GmbH & Co. KG, a global engineering services and consultancy group headquartered in Essen, Germany. DMT will deploy the innovative and highly efficient WiNG nodes on a campaign of large-scale seismic surveys planned in urban areas to target energy resources, including geothermal.

Featuring the ultra-sensitive broadband digital MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) QuietSeis® sensor, the Sercel WiNG node delivers optimal data quality for outstanding subsurface imaging. With its field-proven Pathfinder transmission management technology, the crew can view and monitor the entire acquisition spread in real time, ensuring the most comprehensive and efficient quality control of operations.

Jérôme Denigot, Executive Vice President, Sensing & Monitoring, said: "We are delighted that DMT has selected our next-generation Sercel WiNG solution to ensure delivery of the most accurate seismic data to help meet the energy challenges of today and tomorrow. By selecting our WiNG nodes, DMT is partnering with an advanced technology company that is committed to providing its customers with the most innovative, reliable and sustainable solutions for use in all survey conditions."

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

