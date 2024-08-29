Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H3F | ISIN: FR001400PVN6 | Ticker-Symbol: GDG
Düsseldorf
29.08.24
08:13 Uhr
36,995 Euro
-1,235
-3,23 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRIDIEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRIDIEN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,47039,58011:46
39,43039,61011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2024 07:36 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viridien wins contract to supply 30,000 Sercel WiNG land nodes to DMT

Viridien wins contract to supply 30,000 Sercel WiNG land nodes to DMT

Paris, France - August 29, 2024

Viridien announced today that its Sensing & Monitoring business line, marketed under the Sercel brand, has sold and delivered a total of 30,000 Sercel WiNG land seismic nodes to DMT GmbH & Co. KG, a global engineering services and consultancy group headquartered in Essen, Germany. DMT will deploy the innovative and highly efficient WiNG nodes on a campaign of large-scale seismic surveys planned in urban areas to target energy resources, including geothermal.

Featuring the ultra-sensitive broadband digital MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) QuietSeis® sensor, the Sercel WiNG node delivers optimal data quality for outstanding subsurface imaging. With its field-proven Pathfinder transmission management technology, the crew can view and monitor the entire acquisition spread in real time, ensuring the most comprehensive and efficient quality control of operations.

Jérôme Denigot, Executive Vice President, Sensing & Monitoring, said: "We are delighted that DMT has selected our next-generation Sercel WiNG solution to ensure delivery of the most accurate seismic data to help meet the energy challenges of today and tomorrow. By selecting our WiNG nodes, DMT is partnering with an advanced technology company that is committed to providing its customers with the most innovative, reliable and sustainable solutions for use in all survey conditions."

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jean Baptiste Roussille
Tel: + 33 06 14 51 09 88
E-Mail: jean-baptiste.roussille@viridiengroup.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.