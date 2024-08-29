Jobs in the US solar industry grew by 5. 3% in 2023, and the US Department of Energy expects this to double the share of electricity generation from clean energy sources by 2030. From pv magazine USA The US Department of Energy has released the "2024 US Energy and Employment Report" (USEER), which shows that the energy workforce overall added more than 250,000 jobs in 2023, with 56% of those in the clean energy segment. The clean energy sector now accounts for more than half of all new energy sector jobs and is growing twice as quickly as the rest of the energy sector and the US economy overall. ...

