SmartFrame Technologies: Everton adopts SmartFrame's technology for online image publishing and distribution

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everton Football Club has appointed SmartFrame Technologies as its official photography and image-streaming distributor.

The leading UK-based tech provider is reshaping the online digital image standard, allowing Everton to better showcase high-quality imagery and bring supporters closer to matches, events, moments, and memories.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Everton will gain ownership of its official images and all associated copyright. Alongside the Club's in-house photography team, leading sports agency action press international and renowned photographer Bob Martin and his team will exclusively distribute images online using SmartFrame's innovative image-streaming technology.

Everton will also benefit from additional commercial revenue derived from SmartFrame's ad tech solution, which offers occasional advertising and sponsorship placements displayed within images. The revolutionary platform is already being adopted by some of the biggest brands in sport and entertainment and allows advertisers to connect with new global audiences.

All SmartFrame images provide interactive features like full-screen viewing and Hyper Zoom technology as standard, as well as crucial protection against image theft and misuse, and data that informs the Club as to how audiences are interacting with Everton content.

"Whether they're used to inform, entertain, or help relive magical moments on the pitch, images are an essential part of our online communications," explains Scott McLeod, Head of Engagement and Communications at Everton. "To have greater control and visibility over their use, and to be able to offer these official images to publishers, means we can reach new audiences around the world while simultaneously engaging our existing fans in fresh ways. We're excited to be leveraging SmartFrame's technology and exploring new commercial opportunities for our archival and future content."

Rob Sewell, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartFrame Technologies, said: "I'm delighted that Everton has chosen to adopt our model and join several other prestigious sports brands in transforming the way images are published, viewed, and monetized online. This agreement marks another stride forward in our commitment to building an image ecosystem rooted in ethics and transparency, and this will only grow stronger as more organizations like Everton come on board. I very much look forward to our journey working together."

You can view the Everton Official Photography Library here.

About Everton Football Club

One of the 12 Founder Members of the Football League, Everton has spent more seasons in England's top division than any other club (121) and has been crowned league champions on nine occasions.?

Founded in 1878 as St Domingo, the Club has also lifted the FA (Football Association) Cup five times and, in 1985, added the European Cup Winners' Cup to its prestigious haul.

Throughout its 146-year history, Everton has been known as a family-oriented club based on proud traditions, affectionately referred to as "The People's Club." Those traditions have also encouraged innovation, ensuring Everton has remained one of the great pioneering clubs in the history of the game. The first club to construct a purpose-built football stadium, its home, Goodison Park, is one of the most revered stadiums in England. From summer 2025, the Club will be looking to maintain those traditions in a new 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, ensuring the Club's roots remain in north Liverpool for generations to come.

As a pioneer, the Club is renowned for many firsts that we take for granted in today's game. Everton was the first club to see its players wear shirts numbered 1 to 11 in a high-profile fixture, the first club to go on an overseas tour, the first English club to install dugouts and undersoil heating, the first club to feature in a televised match, the first club to introduce a regular matchday programme, the first club to present its players with medals for winning the Football League championship and the first club to have a player, Dixie Dean, break the 60 goals barrier in a single league season.

About SmartFrame Technologies

Founded in 2015, SmartFrame Technologies is a London-based technology provider whose image-streaming platform redefines the standard for online image publishing.

It unites sports brands and other content owners with publishers, advertisers, and online audiences, and ensures that images are delivered in the highest quality with maximum security, clear provenance, and detailed analytics.

Furthermore, through its contextual ad tech component, brands can reach audiences with high-impact, contextually targeted, in-image advertising and sponsorship placements in a way that recognizes the interests of viewers while complying with global privacy regulations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490694/SmartFrame_Technologies.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/everton-adopts-smartframes-technology-for-online-image-publishing-and-distribution-302232759.html