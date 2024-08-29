Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - A&D Mortgage, a leading innovator in the mortgage industry, is proud to announce its recognition as a Gold winner in the 2024 National Mortgage Professional (NMP) Originator Choice Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights A&D Mortgage's excellence in both the Non-QM Loans and Real Estate Investors categories, marking a significant achievement in the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and innovative solutions to its clients.

A&D Mortgage Wins Gold

The NMP Originator Choice Awards celebrate the top mortgage companies that have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, customer satisfaction, and innovation. Originators, brokers, and mortgage professionals nationwide voted for the companies they believe represent the pinnacle of the mortgage industry. The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of A&D Mortgage's team, who strive to provide their clients with the best possible home financing options .

Innovative Solutions for a Dynamic Market

A&D Mortgage has long been famous for its cutting-edge approach to the mortgage industry, offering a full spectrum of products. Their focus on Non-QM Loans has set them apart in the industry, providing flexible solutions for borrowers who may not fit the conventional lending mold. This includes offering Bank Statement, Jumbo, and Foreign National programs designed to meet the unique needs of each client .

Setting Standards for Excellence

"We are thrilled to receive these Gold awards in the NMP Originator Choice Awards," said Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of A&D Mortgage. "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to innovation, customer service, and providing tailored mortgage solutions. We are proud to be acknowledged by our industry peers and look forward to continuing to set the standard for excellence in mortgage."

A&D Mortgage: A Leader in Non-QM and Real Estate Investor Lending

A&D Mortgage's recognition in the Real Estate Investors category underscores its expertise in providing lending options for real estate professionals. The company's ability to deliver customized solutions for investors showcases its dedication to fostering growth and success .

About A&D Mortgage

As a premier direct mortgage lender, A&D Mortgage offers a full spectrum of conventional, government, and Non-QM loan products. The lender has with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. A&D Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also available for investment property loans. The company offers complimentary concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more. In 2024, A&D Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards. These include the #1 Non-QM Lender and a Top 3 DSCR and Bank Statement Lender by Scotsman Guide. They were also named a Top 10 Wholesale Lender by Forbes, awarded a Stevie for Innovative Mortgage Technologies, and received a Globee for Achievement in Artificial Intelligence.

