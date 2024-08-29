Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2024 11:00 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ikano Bank AB: Ikano Bank AB (publ) Interim Report 30 June 2024

"Our extensive work to build a more efficient bank continues. Through the amazing commitment from our co-workers and significant IT investments, the customer experience is improving, which lays the foundation for strong growth. At the same time, it is an intense effort in an uncertain and economically challenging environment. Ingka's decision to purchase the remaining shares of the Bank further strengthens our growth prospects going forward and is a testament that we are on the right path with what we have done so far."

Henrik Eklund, CEO, Ikano Bank AB (publ)

Results for the first half-year 2024

(comparative figures in brackets are for the first half-year 2023 for Income
statement figures and per 31 December 2023 for Balance sheet figures)

  • Operating result before loan losses decreased to SEK 131 m (217) mainly because of lower Net Interest Income as well as increased expenses.
  • Net Interest Income, excluding leasing, decreased to SEK 1,024 m (1,091) due to lower volumes.
  • Net commission income decreased to SEK 133 m (140), mainly explained by lower commission income related to lending.
  • Leasing Net amounted to SEK 178 m (174).
  • Operating expenses increased to SEK 3,091 m (3,015).
  • Loan losses increased to SEK 413 m (370) mainly due to higher loan losses in the Bank's corporate loan portfolio.
  • Operating result amounted to SEK -282 m (-153).
SEK 000Jan-Jun 2024Jan-Jun 2023Jan-Dec 2023
Total operating income3,222,1263,231,5006,551,927
where of Net Interest Income, excluding leasing1,023,5971,090,7312,175,754
where of commission net132,759140,163288,391
where of leasing income2,132,1042,086,2374,245,428
Operating expense before loan losses-3,090,703-3,014,503-6,100,776
Operating result before loan losses131,423216,997451,151
Loan losses-413,004-369,763-754,048
Operating result-281,581-152,766-302,897
Key ratiosJan-Jun 2024Jan-Jun 2023Jan-Dec 2023
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio23.7%25.2%25.2%
Return on adjusted equityneg.neg.neg.
C/I-ratio before loan losses0.910.850.85
Loan loss ratio2.3%2.0%2.1%

For definitions of performance measures, used to describe the Bank's operations, see the Bank's Annual Report for 2023 page 72, available on the Bank's website: https://ikanobank.se/om-banken/ekonomisk-information.

Lending including leasing, SEK mDeposits from the public, SEK m

The report in its entirety is available on the Bank's website: www.ikanobank.se/om-banken/ekonomiskinformation.

This is information that Ikano Bank AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 August 2024 at 11:00 am CET.

For more information
Henrik Eklund, VD tel: 010-330 40 00
email: communication @ikano.se

About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair, and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people and businesses. Its offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. Ikano Bank operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany, and Austria and is a part of the Ikano Group who owns 51 % of the Bank. Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., owns the remaining 49 % of the Bank. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.