Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
29.08.24
12:42 Uhr
26,975 Euro
+0,265
+0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2024 08:15 Uhr
Investor AB: Investor appoints Jenny Ashman Haquinius as new Chief Financial Officer

Investor announced today that Jenny Ashman Haquinius, currently Principal at Patricia Industries, will become Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Leadership Team during the fourth quarter of 2024. This follows the announcement on June 4, 2024, that the current CFO, Helena Saxon, will be leaving the company during the second quarter next year.

Jenny Ashman Haquinius started at Investor in 2015 and has since contributed significantly in her roles, gaining solid knowledge of our portfolio companies, our engaged ownership model, as well as our work with new investments. During 2022 and 2023 she was on a 12-month rotation to the Patricia Industries-owned real estate company Vectura, where she was responsible for its largest region and part of the leadership team. Prior to Investor she worked as an Analyst at the Corporate Finance department of Nordea. Jenny holds a M.Sc. in Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"I am delighted that Jenny has agreed to become our next CFO. Her broad background, strong communication skills, leadership experience and shared values make her well prepared for the role. I am looking forward to working with her in her new capacity. I am also grateful that Helena has agreed to stay until next year to ensure an orderly transition", Investor's CEO and President Christian Cederholm comments.

"I feel humbled, honored and excited. Having been at Investor for many years, I know that I will be joining a strong and very professional function, and I am very much looking forward to working with the team and the rest of the company in this new and exciting role", Jenny Ashman Haquinius says.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.

