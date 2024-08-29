Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ): Esmaeilzadeh Holding publishes interim report for the period January - June 2024

" We are focused on completing ongoing processes to strengthen EHAB's balance sheet and create the conditions for the company's next phase. Our previous goal of achieving a net asset value of 27 BSEK by the end of the fiscal year 2027 is now subordinate to our priority of adjusting the balance sheet to the current market conditions. Once these processes are completed, our ambition is to be able to present an updated strategic direction that continues to reflect our core values. The investment portfolio generally shows strong cash flows, despite certain segments being affected by a weaker market. We continue to work closely with our portfolio companies to enhance their operational capacity and financial stability." - Mikael Ericson, CEO

Financial overview

Total net asset value was MSEK 6,642 (7,893), equivalent to SEK 8,460 (10,240) per ordinary share.

Total assets were MSEK 8,248 (9,462).

Net cash / debt amounted to MSEK -1,339 (-1,411), which corresponds to a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 20% (18%). The equity ratio was 81% (83%).

Loss for the six-month period amounted to MSEK -623 (286) and earnings per share amounted to SEK -808 (371). Loss for the second quarter amounted to MSEK -516 (314) and earnings per share amounted to SEK -669 (407).

Significant events during the first quarter of 2024

In June, EHAB decided to adjust the fair value of the shares in Samfastigheter i Norden from MSEK 80 to MSEK 42. The adjustment follows EHAB's valuation process and reflects changes in property valuations and market conditions for the company.

At the end of June, EHAB sold its holdings in Dentalum to RoosGruppen AB. RoosGruppen AB was already an existing shareholder in Dentalum. The sale provided EHAB with MSEK 138, with the possibility of an additional percentual earn-out if the shares are resold at a later stage. The transaction resulted in a negative change in fair value of MSEK 400 for EHAB.

Significant events after the period

No significant events have taken place after the end of the period.

Webcast

EHAB's CEO, Mikael Ericson, will present the report during a webcast today at 11.00 CEST. After the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. Participants can join the webcast through the following link:

Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB - Investor Presentation - Jan-Jun 2024

It is also possible to participate via telephone conference through the following telephone number and conference ID:

+46 8 502 428 25

Conference ID: 974 663 522#

Local numbers (for participants outside Sweden)

For further information, please contact:

Michaela Abercrombie Simpson, Head of Communication

Phone: +46 736 301 403

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CEST on 29 August 2024.

About Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ)

EHAB is an entrepreneurially driven investment company that invests in and develops resilient companies within selected industries. The primary focus is investments in operational groups with opportunities for both organic and acquisition-based growth. For more information, see www.ehab.group.