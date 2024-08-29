The South Australian Hydrogen Jobs Plan hydrogen power plant has secured development approval for the construction and operation of 250 MW of electrolyzers, a 100-ton storage pipeline, and a 200 MW hydrogen-fueled power plant. From pv magazine Australia The South Australian Hydrogen Jobs Plan (HJP) has secured development approval, subject to conditions, from state and federal agencies for the construction and operation of hydrogen electrolyzers, storage, and a hydrogen-fueled power plant. The HJP is the 200 MW Whyalla hydrogen power plant, 380 km northwest of Adelaide. It includes 250 MW of electrolyzers, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...