Kloudfuse Sets the Stage for Innovation in Observability with New Industry Coverage Report

Report from 451 Research Highlights Kloudfuse's Innovative Approach and Market Leadership in Observability

Kloudfuse Inc., the leader in unified observability, is excited to be featured in a new report from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence report. This comprehensive analysis highlights Kloudfuse's strategic positioning and how it is responding to customer demands and the competitive landscape.

Capitalizing on Market Trends, Kloudfuse Builds a Solid Foundation for Innovation and Growth

As enterprises increasingly transition to cloud-based applications and microservices, the complexity of IT operations and the volume of data generated by these systems are growing rapidly. This surge is driving up costs and creating significant challenges in managing observability.

The recent influx of investment in this sector underscores the urgent need for advanced solutions that handle growing telemetry data at optimal costs while consolidating insights from metrics, logs, and traces into a single platform. Such solutions are crucial for overcoming the limitations of traditional, fragmented, and costly observability systems.

"Kloudfuse is a startup in the observability platform segment with a goal of making scalable observability available to enterprises that are currently using and paying high licensing fees for multiple monitoring and observability platforms," said Mike Fratto, Senior Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "It does this by offering a lower license cost for the product while supporting large-scale high-cardinality data and a unified view across all observability streams, including metrics, logs and distributed tracing."

Kloudfuse Facilitates Seamless Transition from Existing Observability Solutions

Kloudfuse simplifies the transition from existing solutions by supporting data ingestion from both commercial and open-source agents, eliminating the need for new installations. Most customers retain their previous systems during the transition, ensuring continuity and feature parity with their older setups before fully migrating to Kloudfuse.

Additionally, Kloudfuse converts dashboards and queries into open-source languages like PromQL, LogQL, TraceQL, GraphQL, and SQL, preserving existing knowledge for a smooth onboarding process.

"Kloudfuse aims to ease the transition from other commercial and open-source monitoring and observability software by supporting data ingestion from various commercial and open-source agents, as well as common query languages and their dashboards," published in the report by Mike Fratto, Senior Analyst at 451 Research.

"We're proud of our rapid growth and success in helping companies like GE Healthcare, Innovaccer, Workday, TATA 1mg, and Eltropy transition to Kloudfuse," said Krishna Yadappanavar, Co-founder & CEO of Kloudfuse. "Our commitment to replacing outdated systems and implementing OpenTelemetry is reflected in our ambitious roadmap and dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers."

About Kloudfuse

Kloudfuse is a unified observability platform that automates the monitoring and troubleshooting of modern tech stacks. Its open and future-proof architecture integrates with over 700 diverse infrastructures, cloud services, and applications. Its observability data lake and analytics engine scale with increasing volumes of metrics, logs, and traces in real time. Kloudfuse uses AI and ML for anomaly detection and correlation analysis. Deployed within your VPC and managed via a control plane, Kloudfuse offers superior scalability, cost-efficiency, and data security/privacy compared to legacy vendors.

Industry leaders like GE Healthcare, Tata, and Workday have successfully transitioned to Kloudfuse. Experience the future of observability-connect to your existing agents without needing new ones. Get started at www.kloudfuse.com.

