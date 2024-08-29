Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce a recurring order for its Batt Pack Energy (BPE) units from a U.S. military customer located in Japan. This order was secured through the Company's strategic distributor, Military Battery Systems, Inc., further solidifying Hybrid's presence in the defense sector.

This latest order underscores the growing adoption of Hybrid's innovative power solutions in military applications, particularly in remote and challenging environments. The BPE units offer a significant advantage over traditional diesel generators, providing a highly portable, quiet, and clean energy alternative that aligns with the increasing need for mobility and stealth in military operations.

"We are thrilled to receive this recurring order for our Batt Pack Energy units from U.S. military personnel overseas," said Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "This repeat business, facilitated by our valued distributor Military Battery Systems, not only validates the reliability and effectiveness of our products but also highlights the increasing demand for sustainable, portable power solutions in military operations worldwide."

The BPE units are designed to deliver superior power quality, a critical feature for powering sensitive electronics in an era of high-tech drone warfare and advanced military equipment. This capability ensures stable and clean power supply for crucial operations, enhancing the overall effectiveness and reliability of military technology in the field.



Key advantages of the BPE units for military applications include:

Enhanced Portability: Significantly lighter and more compact than diesel generators, allowing for easier transportation and deployment in various terrains.

Superior Power Quality: Provides clean, stable power essential for sensitive electronic equipment used in modern warfare.

Reduced Environmental Impact: Offers a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-powered generators, aligning with military initiatives to reduce carbon footprint.

Low Noise Operation: Enables quieter operations, crucial for maintaining stealth in sensitive military scenarios.

Operational Flexibility: Capable of powering a wide range of equipment, from communication devices to drone control stations.

"This recurring order represents a significant vote of confidence in our technology," added Byrne. "Our partnership with Military Battery Systems has been instrumental in reaching key military clients. Together, we are committed to continually innovating and supporting global defense forces with cutting-edge power solutions that enhance their operational capabilities while reducing their environmental footprint."

The ongoing relationship with this military customer, strengthened by the expertise of Military Battery Systems, is expected to serve as a springboard for further expansion in the defense sector, including potential applications in drone support and other specialized equipment. Hybrid Power Solutions continues to explore new opportunities to apply its innovative technology across various defense applications, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving landscape of military power solutions.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". The company specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions that redefine power access and storage across industries. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Hybrid continues to lead the charge in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions for a greener future.

