A research team from Japan and Indonesia used satellite data to investigate fluctuations of solar irradiance over the Asia Pacific region and draw conclusions on which areas are best suited for future installations. Researchers from Japan's Chiba University and Indonesia's Institut Teknologi Bandung have used solar irradiance data to gain insights on where best to locate future solar power plants across the Asia Pacific. The research paper, "Solar irradiance variability around Asia Pacific: Spatial and temporal perspective for active use of solar energy," published in the July edition of Solar ...

