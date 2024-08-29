Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Company") a global leader in fresh produce, today announced that management will be participating in TD Cowen's 2nd Annual Sip, Snack Scrub Summit, to be held at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York, NY on September 17, 2024.

At 09.30 a.m. ET on September 17, the Company will participate in a fireside chat with TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

The live webcast and a replay after the event can be accessed at https://www.doleplc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ or directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen166/dole/2004324.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole Plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

