Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company Announces the Release of Cognac Barrel Finished Bourbon

Coming to Kentucky September 7, 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. announces the release of a premium barrel-finished bourbon. The new expression is coming to the Peerless Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 7, 2024. Due to the nature of the barrels, the latest expression will be extremely limited and released in Kentucky only.

Cognac Barrel Finished Bourbon

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company Announces the Release of Cognac Barrel Finished Bourbon

Cognac Barrel Finished Bourbon consists of Peerless Small Batch Bourbon that undergoes an additional aging process in barrels that previously held a premium cognac. This finishing process imparts unique flavors to the bourbon, blending the rich, sweet, and spicy characteristics of bourbon with the fruity, floral, and nutty notes from the cognac-soaked barrels. The Peerless team strategically selects Bourbon barrels that will create the perfect blend, highlighting the traits received from the cognac barrel.

What can you expect from this release? A flavor profile with an added layer of complexity, introducing flavors of dried fruit, raisins, figs, citrus, honey, and subtle oakiness. The bourbon's inherent vanilla, caramel, and spice are complemented by the delicate sweetness and floral notes of the cognac barrel. On the nose, you will find aromas of ripe fruit, vanilla, caramel, and a slight nuttiness or spice from the cognac influence. This bourbon takes on a beautifully dark hue, with a golden amber tint. "The additional aging in cognac barrels leads to a smooth, silky mouthfeel that offers a rich and rounded finish," says John Wadell, Head Taster.

Kentucky Peerless Distillers' Cognac Barrel Finished Bourbon Tasting Notes:

Nose: fresh raisins, sweet herbs and spices, toffee pudding, sweet rich tobacco, caramel apple, plums, fruit market, toasted honey, vanilla bean, and maple syrup

Palate: cranberry raisin bread, muscadine grapes, port wine, chocolate, leather, freshly baked apricot, and crisp lingering pear

"We have taken our barrel-finishing program to the next level with a cognac barrel-finished bourbon. This expression has been in the works, and the barrels, for many years and has truly exceeded our expectations. I am extremely proud of our team for balancing our Bourbon with the cognac barrel properties in the way that they have. It was perfectly executed," explains Fifth Generation and President Carson Taylor.

Find out more at kentuckypeerless.com or visit the distillery at 120 N. 10th Street in downtown Louisville. The distillery is open for tours and tastings by reservation Monday - Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. The family-owned and operated craft distillery is located in Louisville, Kentucky. It was established in 1889 and resurrected in 2013 by Corky Taylor, 4th Generation, and Carson Taylor, 5th Generation. The distillery is known for its commitment to producing handcrafted, sweet mash bourbon and rye whiskey using traditional methods and the finest ingredients.

Today, Peerless operates under the same distilled spirits number, DSP-KY-50, with the same historically superlative standards. It has opted to craft entirely in-house without outsourcing or comprising. "We're driven by quality, not profit," says Corky Taylor. "We're very serious about making the best product we can."

Contact Information

Cadie Tucker

Marketing

cadie@kentuckypeerless.com

(502) 566-4999

Christina Vassallo

Marketing Manager

christina@kentuckypeerless.com

50244421892

SOURCE: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

View the original press release on newswire.com.