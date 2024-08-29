Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining Provides Update on Faina Development and Drilling Activities

HIGH GRADES AND MINERALIZED THICKNESSES IN DEVELOPMENT AND DIAMOND DRILL HOLES ON H-LENS

DIAMOND DRILLING - H LENS

8.95 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.29m in hole FH425LM07

5.44 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.23m in hole FH425LM09

5.17 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.96m in hole FH425LM12

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to provide an update on mine development and drilling at its Faina deposit ("Faina"). Faina is a north-western extension of the ore zones at the Turmalina mine, as part of the Company's MTL mining complex located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, approximately 130 kilometers northwest of the city of Belo Horizonte.

During the second quarter (see press release dated August 7, 2024), Turmalina achieved a milestone with the first tonnage from the Faina deposit being milled. Faina ore generated by access development was processed at the Turmalina plant which produced 414 gold ounces. Continuing development and first stope production from the Faina deposit are expected in the second half of 2024.

Probable Mineral Reserves at Faina (as at December 2023) are reported as 132 koz (787 kt @ 5.22 g/t Au) within Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 233 koz (1,427 kt @ 5.08 g/t Au) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 232 koz (1,420 kt @ 5.09 g/t Au) (see Press Release dated December 18, 2023). Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at Faina will be updated with 2024 metrics in the first quarter of 2025.

Since development of Faina commenced in 2022, approximately 4,439m of primary access development from the Turmalina mine to the Faina deposit has been achieved, with approximately 1,158m of development completed since the start of 2024, including approximately 155m of secondary productive development. To date, the Company has invested approximately US$16 million in capital at Faina which has mainly been spent on infill diamond drilling, metallurgical test work, access development and studies.

Vern Baker, President, and CEO of Jaguar Mining stated: "Progress at Faina on ramps and orebody access is advancing better than expected. We are also pushing definition diamond drilling as development opens up positions for diamond drilling. Currently, we have two drills working at Faina to define the ore zones that we will utilize for preliminary production in 2024 and for planned production levels in 2025. High grade mineralization intersected in recent development and drilling over good thicknesses continues to underpin our high confidence in this orebody. Our development rates continue to be slightly above plan, and we expect to see some stope production over the next several months. Our plan is focused on providing the sub-level accesses to grow production rapidly in 2025. The team at Faina is in the process of redefining the geological model with a focus on expanding the Mineral Resources inventory and conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to higher-classification categories. We expect 2025 to be a year of strong growth at Faina while we position these orebodies to produce at +300,000 tonnes per year from 2026 onwards while also increasing our inventory of resources within those orebodies."

Figure 1. Location of the MTL mining complex, Turmalina mine including the Faina deposit, relative to Jaguar's other operational areas in Minas Gerais, Brazil

Figure 2. Location of the Faina deposit as the north-western extension of zones at the Turmalina mine, within Jaguar's MTL mining complex

Figure 3. Long Section showing the location of access development from existing zones of the Turmalina mine to the northwest and the Faina deposit

Faina Mineralization

Gold mineralization is hosted within a series of six separate structurally and stratigraphically controlled mineralized lenses defined as lens E (undifferentiated chemical sediments), and lens F to lens J (meta-mafic rocks). Recent development and diamond drilling has focused on the H-Lens where high grade mineralization over true thicknesses > 10m have been intersected. This infill drilling and access development is enabling the geological team at Faina to refine the geological and structural model which is already informing the detailed designs for planned stope and production areas in the second half of 2024 and into 2025.

Faina Diamond Drilling and Channel Sampling Results

Resource definition diamond drilling has reported high grade intercepts with grade x thickness (GT) values greater than 25 (GT) on H-Lens (Central) which are tabulated below in Table 1. A plan view showing the location of the diamond drill impact results is presented below in Figure 4.

Table 1. Significant diamond drilling impacts with grade x thickness (GT) > 25

Figure 4A. Plan view showing the location of access development from Turmalina mine to Faina and recent diamond drilling and channel sampling intersections on H-Lens

Figure 4B. Plan view showing the location of access development to Faina and recent diamond drilling and channel sampling intersections on H-Lens

Figure 4C. Section view showing the location of recent diamond drilling intersections on H-Lens (Central)

Faina Lens H Development Channel Sample Results

Positive channel sampling results have been intersected in access development on Lens H. An example of channel sample results and geology over a 25m strike length in Lens H is presented below in Figure 5. The individual sample results and composites are presented and tabulated in Appendix 1, Table 3.

Figure 5. Faina development gallery (Lens H - central), showing the channels with individual sample gold assay results

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAUSIMM, Advisor Exploration and Geology to Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL Mining Complex (Turmalina Mine and Plant) and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Mining Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

Alfred Colas

Chief Financial Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

alfred.colas@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the duration of the temporary suspension of the Company's 2023 production guidance in ounces and costs, the expected future release of new guidance for 2023, the anticipated impact of planned changes in mining systems and cost cutting initiatives on the Company's future performance and production results, information related to expected sales, production statistics, ore grades, tonnes milled, recovery rates, cash operating costs, definition/delineation drilling, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, currency fluctuations, capital requirements, project studies, mine life extensions, restarting suspended or disrupted operations, continuous improvement initiatives, and resolution of pending litigation. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline for the development of its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting the forecast plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labour disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, procurement fraud and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as other public disclosure documents that can be accessed under the issuer profile of "Jaguar Mining Inc." on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

APPENDIX 1

Table 2. Faina Diamond Drilling Results

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program

Jaguar Mining Inc. - Turmalina Mine-Faina Hole ID From (m) To (m) DownHole Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) GT (ETW) Date (mm/dd/yyyy) Orebody Laboratory (RG or ALS) Drilling Company FAI0025 20.26 22.15 1.89 0.75 2.53 1.89 April 8, 2024 Faina G RG JAGUAR FAI0025 58.15 61.47 3.32 1.03 0.68 0.70 Faina F FAI0025 95.06 95.90 0.84 no lens 0.55 no lens Faina E FAI0026 51.54 52.94 1.40 0.59 1.47 no lens April 9, 2024 Faina G RG JAGUAR FAI0026 98.47 103.29 4.82 no lens 0.59 no lens Faina FAI0026 109.24 110.77 1.53 0.97 1.37 1.32 Faina F FAI0027 30.80 35.78 4.98 no lens 1.08 no lens April 25, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0027 42.40 43.51 1.11 1.10 2.58 2.84 Faina H Central FAI0027 59.35 60.43 1.08 no lens 0.66 no lens Faina FAI0027 65.95 67.04 1.09 0.88 8.48 7.46 Faina J FAI0028 92.11 93.02 0.91 0.68 4.15 2.82 April 30, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FAI0028 119.90 125.92 6.02 4.47 2.64 11.79 Faina J FAI0028 129.83 132.94 3.11 no lens 1.69 no lens Faina FAI0028 137.87 138.60 0.73 no lens 5.01 no lens Faina FAI0029 58.06 62.78 4.72 4.34 7.38 32.02 May 3, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FAI0029 65.55 72.82 7.27 5.56 3.10 17.25 Faina J FAI0030 17.90 18.90 1.00 no lens 1.21 no lens May 6, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0030 96.40 98.60 2.20 no lens 6.09 no lens Faina HNW FAI0030 101.70 102.46 0.76 no lens 3.32 no lens Faina FAI0030 126.40 130.35 3.95 2.86 10.86 31.05 Faina H Central FAI0030 135.40 136.10 0.70 no lens 3.83 no lens Faina J FAI0031 77.17 81.07 3.90 3.07 3.24 9.94 May 13, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FAI0031 83.25 90.02 6.77 3.99 1.82 7.26 Faina J FAI0031 101.40 102.40 1.00 no lens 3.97 no lens Faina FAI0033 NO IMPACT May 11, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0034 NO IMPACT May 11, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0035 0.00 0.78 0.78 0.76 3.49 2.65 May 11, 2024 Faina I RG JAGUAR FAI0035 7.32 8.10 0.78 no lens 1.42 no lens Faina FAI0036 12.15 13.08 0.93 no lens 3.52 no lens May 11, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0037 0.82 1.74 0.92 0.74 2.72 2.01 May 10, 2024 Faina I RG JAGUAR FAI0038 0.00 3.85 3.85 3.11 2.88 8.97 May 10, 2024 Faina I RG JAGUAR FAI0039 2.03 2.85 0.82 no lens 3.44 no lens May 17, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0040 NO IMPACT May 16, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0041 2.25 3.32 1.07 0.84 3.97 3.33 May 16, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0043 8.03 8.86 0.83 no lens 1.31 no lens May 21, 2024 Faina I RG JAGUAR FAI0043 40.12 41.22 1.10 no lens 2.72 no lens Faina FAI0043 58.93 60.00 1.07 no lens 2.72 no lens Faina FAI0043 105.87 111.23 5.36 no lens 3.83 no lens Faina FAI0044 6.95 7.75 0.80 no lens 3.83 no lens June 12, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0044 152.26 153.03 0.77 no lens 1.36 no lens Faina I FAI0045 NO IMPACT June 18, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0060 1.52 4.50 2.98 2.19 8.21 17.98 August 19, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FAI0060 2.46 4.50 2.04 1.59 11.12 17.69 August 19, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FAI0060 9.88 10.69 0.81 0.52 1.29 0.67 August 19, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FAI0060 36.34 44.63 8.29 6.45 5.31 34.27 August 19, 2024 Faina J RG JAGUAR FAI0060 37.10 40.20 3.10 2.33 9.29 21.64 August 19, 2024 Faina J RG JAGUAR FAI0060 47.82 64.55 16.73 13.52 2.09 28.25 August 19, 2024 Faina J RG JAGUAR FH425LM01 13.03 17.45 4.42 3.99 7.61 30.37 June 4, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FH425LM02 6.17 6.87 0.70 no lens 3.29 no lens June 13, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FH425LM02 42.98 51.20 8.22 no lens 2.30 no lens Faina FH425LM02 48.89 51.20 2.31 2.14 4.40 9.43 Faina J FH425LM02 63.15 65.36 2.21 no lens 4.00 no lens Faina FH425LM03 NO IMPACT June 13, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FH425LM04 30.17 32.98 2.81 no lens 2.61 no lens June 17, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FH425LM05 NO IMPACT June 17, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FH425LM07 14.76 42.16 27.40 14.29 8.95 127.91 July 24, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FH425LM07 79.54 81.15 1.61 no lens 4.34 no lens Faina J FH425LM09 11.77 32.85 21.08 18.23 5.44 99.18 July 24, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FH425LM09 39.90 41.08 1.18 no lens 1.02 no lens Faina FH425LM09 52.70 55.40 2.70 2.68 7.04 18.85 Faina J FH425LM09 70.21 71.35 1.14 no lens 1.15 no lens Faina FH425LM09 72.50 73.55 1.05 no lens 1.89 no lens Faina FH425LM09 76.10 80.58 4.48 no lens 4.05 no lens Faina FH425LM10 22.74 23.71 0.97 no lens 1.30 no lens July 24, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR FH425LM10 34.46 36.36 1.90 1.90 3.29 6.25 Faina H Central FH425LM10 35.60 36.36 0.76 0.76 7.46 5.67 Faina H Central FH425LM10 52.55 55.33 2.78 2.76 7.05 19.46 Faina J FH425LM10 60.38 63.70 3.32 3.18 1.41 4.48 Faina J FH425LM11 22.92 33.28 10.36 6.53 8.17 53.38 July 30, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FH425LM12 31.48 68.27 36.79 17.96 5.17 92.84 July 30, 2024 Faina H Central RG JAGUAR FH425LM13 0.00 1.50 1.50 no lens 1.13 no lens July 30, 2024 Faina RG JAGUAR

Table 3. Faina Diamond Drilling Location Data

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Collar Dip (°) Collar Azimuth (°) FAI0001 511903.98 7818045.94 430.09 164.64 5.53 55.00 FAI0002 511903.54 7818046.52 430.05 164.2 6.61 40.00 FAI0003 511903.07 7818110.67 422.44 137.55 10.82 45.01 FAI0004 511902.98 7818110.57 423.8 120.45 33.48 25.00 FAI0005 511869.85 7818171.73 420.12 145.1 10.44 68.99 FAI0006 511955.28 7818182.02 437.25 207.2 4.7 312.00 FAI0007 511959.6 7818184.54 437.11 86.1 -2.76 28.00 FAI0008 511960.44 7818183.38 437.54 50.4 7.11 60.00 FAI0009 511987.9 7818107.38 435.66 73 4.56 70.00 FAI0010 511979.89 7818129.35 436.16 70.05 2.61 60.00 FAI0011 511995.2 7818083.79 435.15 70.13 3.64 70.00 FAI0012 511869.31 7818189.49 419.67 166.43 4.53 345.00 FAI0013 511869.64 7818189.75 419.78 233.37 2.86 352.00 FAI0014 511870.62 7818190.64 419.85 217.34 2.58 12.00 FAI0015 511869.31 7818189.49 419.68 9.5 4 31.00 FAI0016 511775.392 7818344.641 438.427 67.03 -5.1 115.00 FAI0017 511768.24 7818355.15 440.37 86.3 -1.33 55.00 FAI0018 511768 7818355.59 440.17 99.13 -3.39 17.00 FAI0019 511769.46 7818354.16 440.22 89.23 -1.38 70.00 FAI0020 511767.76 7818355.98 440.15 114.77 -3.82 4.00 FAI0021 511778.14 7818349.09 442.2 75.71 2.89 114.00 FAI0022 511777.15 7818348.09 442.25 71.05 -13.31 109.00 FAI0023 511763.26 7818352.32 440.44 99.74 -2.46 240.00 FAI0024 511807.48 7818354.34 402.25 104.15 -4.5 20.00 FAI0025 511764.21 7818356.55 444.02 131.45 -1.39 275.00 FAI0026 511762.32 7818353.43 440.65 144.29 -0.4 286.00 FAI0025 511735.64 7818346.45 441.56 131.45 -1.39 275.00 FAI0026 511735.62 7818346.43 441.73 144.29 -0.40 286.00 FAI0027 511781.76 7818346.08 403.95 97.62 14.74 64.10 FAI0028 511766.36 7818332.61 400.15 138.60 4.21 2.00 FAI0029 511781.34 7818346.83 403.77 91.46 8.31 44.00 FAI0030 511769.32 7818334.81 400.02 155.97 -10.12 13.00 FAI0031 511779.85 7818346.59 402.25 141.50 -9.93 44.00 FAI0033 511964.33 7818262.91 439.55 45.15 0.25 41.10 FAI0034 511963.47 7818268.24 439.60 30.55 -0.26 120.00 FAI0035 511961.84 7818246.32 438.64 10.36 0.48 276.50 FAI0036 511957.95 7818224.04 438.27 17.75 1.35 81.29 FAI0037 511953.06 7818219.80 438.25 15.15 1.09 280.18 FAI0038 511952.69 7818213.19 438.03 10.85 0.15 279.19 FAI0039 511949.42 7818207.27 438.16 31.90 1.51 290.00 FAI0040 511949.91 7818199.35 438.08 11.37 1.92 100.44 FAI0041 511945.13 7818190.73 437.86 10.58 3.45 98.48 FAI0043 511963.08 7818271.29 439.61 117.70 2.66 34.99 FAI0044 511955.94 7818235.34 438.60 192.05 5.33 318.00 FAI0045 511954.87 7818233.89 438.59 194.30 6.82 280.71 FAI0060 511742.87 7818432.87 418.27 78.82 3.42 84.00 FH425LM01 511772.52 7818320.40 433.93 42.73 13.37 68.00 FH425LM02 511798.09 7818330.21 430.33 97.93 4.52 45.00 FH425LM03 511797.61 7818328.79 430.05 53.29 5.37 73.00 FH425LM04 511797.75 7818329.85 430.30 89.23 6.72 100.00 FH425LM05 511771.88 7818315.41 433.86 79.80 6.59 130.00 FH425LM07 511771.40 7818320.69 433.76 85.22 7.97 54.00 FH425LM09 511771.38 7818320.69 434.82 90.90 28.68 51.00 FH425LM10 511770.63 7818320.82 434.85 75.69 29.32 30.00 FH425LM11 511773.28 7818320.38 432.48 57.40 -19.84 78.00 FH425LM12 511771.95 7818320.78 432.61 68.27 -21.20 55.00 FH425LM13 511772.17 7818315.46 432.54 61.70 -13.58 110.00

APPENDIX 2

Table 4. Faina Development Sampling Location Data and Results Lens H (central)

Hole ID Location data Summary of channel intersections Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Level From (m) To (m) Channel Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) GT (ETW) Orebody Lens FH425EC02C 511818.67 7818330.32 431.32 6.4 425 0 6.4 6.40 6.4 13.31 85.18 Faina H FH425EC03C 511821.78 7818330.91 430.81 6.75 425 0 6.75 6.75 6.75 14.42 97.34 Faina H FH425EC03P 511821.93 7818331.03 430.11 6.17 425 0 6.17 6.17 6.17 17.31 106.80 Faina H FH425EC04C 511826.15 7818330.36 429.96 5.39 425 0 5.39 5.39 5.39 5.61 30.24 Faina H FH425EC04P 511825.25 7818330.41 428.8 6.07 425 0 6.07 6.07 6.07 9.42 57.18 Faina H FH425EC05C 511819.07 7818332.3 430.63 8.63 425 0 8.63 8.63 5.83 2.46 14.34 Faina H FH425EC06C 511820.35 7818335.23 430.38 7.91 425 0 7.91 7.91 4.64 9.9 45.94 Faina H FH425EC06P 511820.84 7818336.27 429.09 5.63 425 0 5.63 5.63 4.33 11.46 49.62 Faina H FH425ELD03 511822.2 7818325.58 430.46 3.09 425 0 3.09 3.09 3.09 8.16 25.21 Faina H FH425EC07P 511792.12 7818329.39 429.36 5.56 425 0 5.56 5.56 3.85 8.3 31.96 Faina H FH425EC07C 511792.70 7818329.64 428.37 6.1 425 0 6.1 6.1 2.64 9.72 25.66 Faina H FH425EC08P 511793.14 7818333.25 428.25 5.38 425 0 5.38 5.38 3.93 14 55.02 Faina H FH425EC08C 511792.96 7818333.49 429.59 5.64 425 0 5.64 5.64 4.22 16.45 69.42 Faina H FH425EC09C 511792.84 7818336.08 429.26 6.13 425 0 6.13 6.13 6.13 4.83 29.61 Faina H FH425EC10P 511793.84 7818340.34 428.88 5.45 425 0 5.45 5.45 4.59 9.88 45.35 Faina H FH425EC10C 511792.99 7818341.08 430.13 6.49 425 0 6.49 6.49 5.83 4.19 24.43 Faina H FH425EC12P 511799.49 7818344.59 429.24 5.91 425 0 5.91 5.91 4.89 6.32 30.90 Faina H FH425EC12C 511799.61 7818344.49 430.36 6.14 425 0 6.14 6.14 5.15 4.03 20.75 Faina H FH425EC13P 511802.32 7818347.29 429.96 6.36 425 0 6.36 6.36 4.6 6.04 27.78 Faina H FH425EC13C 511801.92 7818346.52 429.23 6.61 425 0 6.61 6.61 4.78 12.94 61.85 Faina H FH425EC14P 511803.70 7818349.49 429.41 5.54 425 0 5.54 5.54 5.54 10.66 59.06 Faina H FH425EC14C 511803.84 7818349.95 430.37 5.78 425 0 5.78 5.78 5.19 3.09 16.04 Faina H FH405EC05P 511807.30 7818327.92 408.57 5.91 405 0 5.91 5.91 3.61 16.09 58.08 Faina H FH405EC05C 511807.32 7818327.49 409.26 6.04 405 0 6.04 6.04 3.88 11.69 45.36 Faina H FH405EC06P 511809.99 7818325.97 408.89 5.14 405 0 5.14 5.14 5.14 5.78 29.71 Faina H FH405EC06C 511810.02 7818325.63 409.56 5.81 405 0 5.81 5.81 5.81 9.69 56.30 Faina H FH405WC02P 511810.86 7818347.89 408.17 5.81 405 0 5.81 5.81 4.78 6.54 31.26 Faina H FH405WC02C 511810.77 7818348.12 409.14 5.96 405 0 5.96 5.96 5.96 6.07 36.18 Faina H FH405WC03C 511812.44 7818351.22 409.40 5.38 405 0 5.38 5.38 5.38 7.32 39.38 Faina H FH405WC05C 511816.83 7818356.98 409.89 4.92 405 0 4.92 4.92 4.92 5.45 26.81 Faina H FH405LD 511801.06 7818344.21 407.31 12.84 405 0 12.84 12.84 7.41 5.05 37.42 Faina H

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com