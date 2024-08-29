Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining Provides Update on Faina Development and Drilling Activities

HIGH GRADES AND MINERALIZED THICKNESSES IN DEVELOPMENT AND DIAMOND DRILL HOLES ON H-LENS
DIAMOND DRILLING - H LENS
8.95 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.29m in hole FH425LM07
5.44 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.23m in hole FH425LM09
5.17 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.96m in hole FH425LM12
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to provide an update on mine development and drilling at its Faina deposit ("Faina"). Faina is a north-western extension of the ore zones at the Turmalina mine, as part of the Company's MTL mining complex located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, approximately 130 kilometers northwest of the city of Belo Horizonte.
During the second quarter (see press release dated August 7, 2024), Turmalina achieved a milestone with the first tonnage from the Faina deposit being milled. Faina ore generated by access development was processed at the Turmalina plant which produced 414 gold ounces. Continuing development and first stope production from the Faina deposit are expected in the second half of 2024.
Probable Mineral Reserves at Faina (as at December 2023) are reported as 132 koz (787 kt @ 5.22 g/t Au) within Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 233 koz (1,427 kt @ 5.08 g/t Au) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 232 koz (1,420 kt @ 5.09 g/t Au) (see Press Release dated December 18, 2023). Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at Faina will be updated with 2024 metrics in the first quarter of 2025.
Since development of Faina commenced in 2022, approximately 4,439m of primary access development from the Turmalina mine to the Faina deposit has been achieved, with approximately 1,158m of development completed since the start of 2024, including approximately 155m of secondary productive development. To date, the Company has invested approximately US$16 million in capital at Faina which has mainly been spent on infill diamond drilling, metallurgical test work, access development and studies.
Vern Baker, President, and CEO of Jaguar Mining stated: "Progress at Faina on ramps and orebody access is advancing better than expected. We are also pushing definition diamond drilling as development opens up positions for diamond drilling. Currently, we have two drills working at Faina to define the ore zones that we will utilize for preliminary production in 2024 and for planned production levels in 2025. High grade mineralization intersected in recent development and drilling over good thicknesses continues to underpin our high confidence in this orebody. Our development rates continue to be slightly above plan, and we expect to see some stope production over the next several months. Our plan is focused on providing the sub-level accesses to grow production rapidly in 2025. The team at Faina is in the process of redefining the geological model with a focus on expanding the Mineral Resources inventory and conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to higher-classification categories. We expect 2025 to be a year of strong growth at Faina while we position these orebodies to produce at +300,000 tonnes per year from 2026 onwards while also increasing our inventory of resources within those orebodies."
Figure 1. Location of the MTL mining complex, Turmalina mine including the Faina deposit, relative to Jaguar's other operational areas in Minas Gerais, Brazil
Figure 2. Location of the Faina deposit as the north-western extension of zones at the Turmalina mine, within Jaguar's MTL mining complex
Figure 3. Long Section showing the location of access development from existing zones of the Turmalina mine to the northwest and the Faina deposit
Faina Mineralization
Gold mineralization is hosted within a series of six separate structurally and stratigraphically controlled mineralized lenses defined as lens E (undifferentiated chemical sediments), and lens F to lens J (meta-mafic rocks). Recent development and diamond drilling has focused on the H-Lens where high grade mineralization over true thicknesses > 10m have been intersected. This infill drilling and access development is enabling the geological team at Faina to refine the geological and structural model which is already informing the detailed designs for planned stope and production areas in the second half of 2024 and into 2025.
Faina Diamond Drilling and Channel Sampling Results
Resource definition diamond drilling has reported high grade intercepts with grade x thickness (GT) values greater than 25 (GT) on H-Lens (Central) which are tabulated below in Table 1. A plan view showing the location of the diamond drill impact results is presented below in Figure 4.
Table 1. Significant diamond drilling impacts with grade x thickness (GT) > 25
Figure 4A. Plan view showing the location of access development from Turmalina mine to Faina and recent diamond drilling and channel sampling intersections on H-Lens
Figure 4B. Plan view showing the location of access development to Faina and recent diamond drilling and channel sampling intersections on H-Lens
Figure 4C. Section view showing the location of recent diamond drilling intersections on H-Lens (Central)
Faina Lens H Development Channel Sample Results
Positive channel sampling results have been intersected in access development on Lens H. An example of channel sample results and geology over a 25m strike length in Lens H is presented below in Figure 5. The individual sample results and composites are presented and tabulated in Appendix 1, Table 3.
Figure 5. Faina development gallery (Lens H - central), showing the channels with individual sample gold assay results
Qualified Person
Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAUSIMM, Advisor Exploration and Geology to Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
The Iron Quadrangle
The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento.
About Jaguar Mining Inc.
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL Mining Complex (Turmalina Mine and Plant) and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Mining Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.
For further information please contact:
Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854
Alfred Colas
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
alfred.colas@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the duration of the temporary suspension of the Company's 2023 production guidance in ounces and costs, the expected future release of new guidance for 2023, the anticipated impact of planned changes in mining systems and cost cutting initiatives on the Company's future performance and production results, information related to expected sales, production statistics, ore grades, tonnes milled, recovery rates, cash operating costs, definition/delineation drilling, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, currency fluctuations, capital requirements, project studies, mine life extensions, restarting suspended or disrupted operations, continuous improvement initiatives, and resolution of pending litigation. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline for the development of its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting the forecast plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labour disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, procurement fraud and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as other public disclosure documents that can be accessed under the issuer profile of "Jaguar Mining Inc." on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
APPENDIX 1
Table 2. Faina Diamond Drilling Results
Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
DownHole Interval (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
GT (ETW)
Date (mm/dd/yyyy)
Orebody
Laboratory (RG or ALS)
Drilling Company
FAI0025
20.26
22.15
1.89
0.75
2.53
1.89
April 8, 2024
Faina G
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0025
58.15
61.47
3.32
1.03
0.68
0.70
Faina F
FAI0025
95.06
95.90
0.84
no lens
0.55
no lens
Faina E
FAI0026
51.54
52.94
1.40
0.59
1.47
no lens
April 9, 2024
Faina G
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0026
98.47
103.29
4.82
no lens
0.59
no lens
Faina
FAI0026
109.24
110.77
1.53
0.97
1.37
1.32
Faina F
FAI0027
30.80
35.78
4.98
no lens
1.08
no lens
April 25, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0027
42.40
43.51
1.11
1.10
2.58
2.84
Faina H Central
FAI0027
59.35
60.43
1.08
no lens
0.66
no lens
Faina
FAI0027
65.95
67.04
1.09
0.88
8.48
7.46
Faina J
FAI0028
92.11
93.02
0.91
0.68
4.15
2.82
April 30, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0028
119.90
125.92
6.02
4.47
2.64
11.79
Faina J
FAI0028
129.83
132.94
3.11
no lens
1.69
no lens
Faina
FAI0028
137.87
138.60
0.73
no lens
5.01
no lens
Faina
FAI0029
58.06
62.78
4.72
4.34
7.38
32.02
May 3, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0029
65.55
72.82
7.27
5.56
3.10
17.25
Faina J
FAI0030
17.90
18.90
1.00
no lens
1.21
no lens
May 6, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0030
96.40
98.60
2.20
no lens
6.09
no lens
Faina HNW
FAI0030
101.70
102.46
0.76
no lens
3.32
no lens
Faina
FAI0030
126.40
130.35
3.95
2.86
10.86
31.05
Faina H Central
FAI0030
135.40
136.10
0.70
no lens
3.83
no lens
Faina J
FAI0031
77.17
81.07
3.90
3.07
3.24
9.94
May 13, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0031
83.25
90.02
6.77
3.99
1.82
7.26
Faina J
FAI0031
101.40
102.40
1.00
no lens
3.97
no lens
Faina
FAI0033
NO IMPACT
May 11, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0034
NO IMPACT
May 11, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0035
0.00
0.78
0.78
0.76
3.49
2.65
May 11, 2024
Faina I
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0035
7.32
8.10
0.78
no lens
1.42
no lens
Faina
FAI0036
12.15
13.08
0.93
no lens
3.52
no lens
May 11, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0037
0.82
1.74
0.92
0.74
2.72
2.01
May 10, 2024
Faina I
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0038
0.00
3.85
3.85
3.11
2.88
8.97
May 10, 2024
Faina I
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0039
2.03
2.85
0.82
no lens
3.44
no lens
May 17, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0040
NO IMPACT
May 16, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0041
2.25
3.32
1.07
0.84
3.97
3.33
May 16, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0043
8.03
8.86
0.83
no lens
1.31
no lens
May 21, 2024
Faina I
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0043
40.12
41.22
1.10
no lens
2.72
no lens
Faina
FAI0043
58.93
60.00
1.07
no lens
2.72
no lens
Faina
FAI0043
105.87
111.23
5.36
no lens
3.83
no lens
Faina
FAI0044
6.95
7.75
0.80
no lens
3.83
no lens
June 12, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0044
152.26
153.03
0.77
no lens
1.36
no lens
Faina I
FAI0045
NO IMPACT
June 18, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0060
1.52
4.50
2.98
2.19
8.21
17.98
August 19, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0060
2.46
4.50
2.04
1.59
11.12
17.69
August 19, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0060
9.88
10.69
0.81
0.52
1.29
0.67
August 19, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0060
36.34
44.63
8.29
6.45
5.31
34.27
August 19, 2024
Faina J
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0060
37.10
40.20
3.10
2.33
9.29
21.64
August 19, 2024
Faina J
RG
JAGUAR
FAI0060
47.82
64.55
16.73
13.52
2.09
28.25
August 19, 2024
Faina J
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM01
13.03
17.45
4.42
3.99
7.61
30.37
June 4, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM02
6.17
6.87
0.70
no lens
3.29
no lens
June 13, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM02
42.98
51.20
8.22
no lens
2.30
no lens
Faina
FH425LM02
48.89
51.20
2.31
2.14
4.40
9.43
Faina J
FH425LM02
63.15
65.36
2.21
no lens
4.00
no lens
Faina
FH425LM03
NO IMPACT
June 13, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM04
30.17
32.98
2.81
no lens
2.61
no lens
June 17, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM05
NO IMPACT
June 17, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM07
14.76
42.16
27.40
14.29
8.95
127.91
July 24, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM07
79.54
81.15
1.61
no lens
4.34
no lens
Faina J
FH425LM09
11.77
32.85
21.08
18.23
5.44
99.18
July 24, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM09
39.90
41.08
1.18
no lens
1.02
no lens
Faina
FH425LM09
52.70
55.40
2.70
2.68
7.04
18.85
Faina J
FH425LM09
70.21
71.35
1.14
no lens
1.15
no lens
Faina
FH425LM09
72.50
73.55
1.05
no lens
1.89
no lens
Faina
FH425LM09
76.10
80.58
4.48
no lens
4.05
no lens
Faina
FH425LM10
22.74
23.71
0.97
no lens
1.30
no lens
July 24, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM10
34.46
36.36
1.90
1.90
3.29
6.25
Faina H Central
FH425LM10
35.60
36.36
0.76
0.76
7.46
5.67
Faina H Central
FH425LM10
52.55
55.33
2.78
2.76
7.05
19.46
Faina J
FH425LM10
60.38
63.70
3.32
3.18
1.41
4.48
Faina J
FH425LM11
22.92
33.28
10.36
6.53
8.17
53.38
July 30, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM12
31.48
68.27
36.79
17.96
5.17
92.84
July 30, 2024
Faina H Central
RG
JAGUAR
FH425LM13
0.00
1.50
1.50
no lens
1.13
no lens
July 30, 2024
Faina
RG
JAGUAR
Table 3. Faina Diamond Drilling Location Data
Hole ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Total Depth (m)
Collar Dip (°)
Collar Azimuth (°)
FAI0001
511903.98
7818045.94
430.09
164.64
5.53
55.00
FAI0002
511903.54
7818046.52
430.05
164.2
6.61
40.00
FAI0003
511903.07
7818110.67
422.44
137.55
10.82
45.01
FAI0004
511902.98
7818110.57
423.8
120.45
33.48
25.00
FAI0005
511869.85
7818171.73
420.12
145.1
10.44
68.99
FAI0006
511955.28
7818182.02
437.25
207.2
4.7
312.00
FAI0007
511959.6
7818184.54
437.11
86.1
-2.76
28.00
FAI0008
511960.44
7818183.38
437.54
50.4
7.11
60.00
FAI0009
511987.9
7818107.38
435.66
73
4.56
70.00
FAI0010
511979.89
7818129.35
436.16
70.05
2.61
60.00
FAI0011
511995.2
7818083.79
435.15
70.13
3.64
70.00
FAI0012
511869.31
7818189.49
419.67
166.43
4.53
345.00
FAI0013
511869.64
7818189.75
419.78
233.37
2.86
352.00
FAI0014
511870.62
7818190.64
419.85
217.34
2.58
12.00
FAI0015
511869.31
7818189.49
419.68
9.5
4
31.00
FAI0016
511775.392
7818344.641
438.427
67.03
-5.1
115.00
FAI0017
511768.24
7818355.15
440.37
86.3
-1.33
55.00
FAI0018
511768
7818355.59
440.17
99.13
-3.39
17.00
FAI0019
511769.46
7818354.16
440.22
89.23
-1.38
70.00
FAI0020
511767.76
7818355.98
440.15
114.77
-3.82
4.00
FAI0021
511778.14
7818349.09
442.2
75.71
2.89
114.00
FAI0022
511777.15
7818348.09
442.25
71.05
-13.31
109.00
FAI0023
511763.26
7818352.32
440.44
99.74
-2.46
240.00
FAI0024
511807.48
7818354.34
402.25
104.15
-4.5
20.00
FAI0025
511764.21
7818356.55
444.02
131.45
-1.39
275.00
FAI0026
511762.32
7818353.43
440.65
144.29
-0.4
286.00
FAI0025
511735.64
7818346.45
441.56
131.45
-1.39
275.00
FAI0026
511735.62
7818346.43
441.73
144.29
-0.40
286.00
FAI0027
511781.76
7818346.08
403.95
97.62
14.74
64.10
FAI0028
511766.36
7818332.61
400.15
138.60
4.21
2.00
FAI0029
511781.34
7818346.83
403.77
91.46
8.31
44.00
FAI0030
511769.32
7818334.81
400.02
155.97
-10.12
13.00
FAI0031
511779.85
7818346.59
402.25
141.50
-9.93
44.00
FAI0033
511964.33
7818262.91
439.55
45.15
0.25
41.10
FAI0034
511963.47
7818268.24
439.60
30.55
-0.26
120.00
FAI0035
511961.84
7818246.32
438.64
10.36
0.48
276.50
FAI0036
511957.95
7818224.04
438.27
17.75
1.35
81.29
FAI0037
511953.06
7818219.80
438.25
15.15
1.09
280.18
FAI0038
511952.69
7818213.19
438.03
10.85
0.15
279.19
FAI0039
511949.42
7818207.27
438.16
31.90
1.51
290.00
FAI0040
511949.91
7818199.35
438.08
11.37
1.92
100.44
FAI0041
511945.13
7818190.73
437.86
10.58
3.45
98.48
FAI0043
511963.08
7818271.29
439.61
117.70
2.66
34.99
FAI0044
511955.94
7818235.34
438.60
192.05
5.33
318.00
FAI0045
511954.87
7818233.89
438.59
194.30
6.82
280.71
FAI0060
511742.87
7818432.87
418.27
78.82
3.42
84.00
FH425LM01
511772.52
7818320.40
433.93
42.73
13.37
68.00
FH425LM02
511798.09
7818330.21
430.33
97.93
4.52
45.00
FH425LM03
511797.61
7818328.79
430.05
53.29
5.37
73.00
FH425LM04
511797.75
7818329.85
430.30
89.23
6.72
100.00
FH425LM05
511771.88
7818315.41
433.86
79.80
6.59
130.00
FH425LM07
511771.40
7818320.69
433.76
85.22
7.97
54.00
FH425LM09
511771.38
7818320.69
434.82
90.90
28.68
51.00
FH425LM10
511770.63
7818320.82
434.85
75.69
29.32
30.00
FH425LM11
511773.28
7818320.38
432.48
57.40
-19.84
78.00
FH425LM12
511771.95
7818320.78
432.61
68.27
-21.20
55.00
FH425LM13
511772.17
7818315.46
432.54
61.70
-13.58
110.00
APPENDIX 2
Table 4. Faina Development Sampling Location Data and Results Lens H (central)
Hole ID
Location data
Summary of channel intersections
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Total Depth (m)
Level
From (m)
To (m)
Channel Interval (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
GT (ETW)
Orebody
Lens
FH425EC02C
511818.67
7818330.32
431.32
6.4
425
0
6.4
6.40
6.4
13.31
85.18
Faina
H
FH425EC03C
511821.78
7818330.91
430.81
6.75
425
0
6.75
6.75
6.75
14.42
97.34
Faina
H
FH425EC03P
511821.93
7818331.03
430.11
6.17
425
0
6.17
6.17
6.17
17.31
106.80
Faina
H
FH425EC04C
511826.15
7818330.36
429.96
5.39
425
0
5.39
5.39
5.39
5.61
30.24
Faina
H
FH425EC04P
511825.25
7818330.41
428.8
6.07
425
0
6.07
6.07
6.07
9.42
57.18
Faina
H
FH425EC05C
511819.07
7818332.3
430.63
8.63
425
0
8.63
8.63
5.83
2.46
14.34
Faina
H
FH425EC06C
511820.35
7818335.23
430.38
7.91
425
0
7.91
7.91
4.64
9.9
45.94
Faina
H
FH425EC06P
511820.84
7818336.27
429.09
5.63
425
0
5.63
5.63
4.33
11.46
49.62
Faina
H
FH425ELD03
511822.2
7818325.58
430.46
3.09
425
0
3.09
3.09
3.09
8.16
25.21
Faina
H
FH425EC07P
511792.12
7818329.39
429.36
5.56
425
0
5.56
5.56
3.85
8.3
31.96
Faina
H
FH425EC07C
511792.70
7818329.64
428.37
6.1
425
0
6.1
6.1
2.64
9.72
25.66
Faina
H
FH425EC08P
511793.14
7818333.25
428.25
5.38
425
0
5.38
5.38
3.93
14
55.02
Faina
H
FH425EC08C
511792.96
7818333.49
429.59
5.64
425
0
5.64
5.64
4.22
16.45
69.42
Faina
H
FH425EC09C
511792.84
7818336.08
429.26
6.13
425
0
6.13
6.13
6.13
4.83
29.61
Faina
H
FH425EC10P
511793.84
7818340.34
428.88
5.45
425
0
5.45
5.45
4.59
9.88
45.35
Faina
H
FH425EC10C
511792.99
7818341.08
430.13
6.49
425
0
6.49
6.49
5.83
4.19
24.43
Faina
H
FH425EC12P
511799.49
7818344.59
429.24
5.91
425
0
5.91
5.91
4.89
6.32
30.90
Faina
H
FH425EC12C
511799.61
7818344.49
430.36
6.14
425
0
6.14
6.14
5.15
4.03
20.75
Faina
H
FH425EC13P
511802.32
7818347.29
429.96
6.36
425
0
6.36
6.36
4.6
6.04
27.78
Faina
H
FH425EC13C
511801.92
7818346.52
429.23
6.61
425
0
6.61
6.61
4.78
12.94
61.85
Faina
H
FH425EC14P
511803.70
7818349.49
429.41
5.54
425
0
5.54
5.54
5.54
10.66
59.06
Faina
H
FH425EC14C
511803.84
7818349.95
430.37
5.78
425
0
5.78
5.78
5.19
3.09
16.04
Faina
H
FH405EC05P
511807.30
7818327.92
408.57
5.91
405
0
5.91
5.91
3.61
16.09
58.08
Faina
H
FH405EC05C
511807.32
7818327.49
409.26
6.04
405
0
6.04
6.04
3.88
11.69
45.36
Faina
H
FH405EC06P
511809.99
7818325.97
408.89
5.14
405
0
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.78
29.71
Faina
H
FH405EC06C
511810.02
7818325.63
409.56
5.81
405
0
5.81
5.81
5.81
9.69
56.30
Faina
H
FH405WC02P
511810.86
7818347.89
408.17
5.81
405
0
5.81
5.81
4.78
6.54
31.26
Faina
H
FH405WC02C
511810.77
7818348.12
409.14
5.96
405
0
5.96
5.96
5.96
6.07
36.18
Faina
H
FH405WC03C
511812.44
7818351.22
409.40
5.38
405
0
5.38
5.38
5.38
7.32
39.38
Faina
H
FH405WC05C
511816.83
7818356.98
409.89
4.92
405
0
4.92
4.92
4.92
5.45
26.81
Faina
H
FH405LD
511801.06
7818344.21
407.31
12.84
405
0
12.84
12.84
7.41
5.05
37.42
Faina
H
SOURCE: Jaguar Mining, Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com