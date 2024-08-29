Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica's Assisi Loop Product Line Designated as Fear Free Preferred Product

Assisi's tPEMF technology aligns with Fear Free's mission to "prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress in pets"

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering therapeutic and diagnostic products for equine and companion animals, is pleased to announce that its Assisi Loop® product line is continuing its designation as a Fear Free Preferred Product. Fear Free, a globally recognized initiative dedicated to reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in pets, reaffirmed its validation of Assisi's targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF) technology, which is designed to reduce inflammation and pain, accelerate healing, and alleviate canine separation anxiety.

"The Fear Free organization has had an incredible impact on how veterinary care is delivered," stated Chris Pachel, DVM, DACVB. "They've championed the emotional needs of the animals we care for and have provided high quality education to practitioners and pet owners looking to uplevel their skills. I also appreciate the organization's efforts to partner with companies like Zomedica and the Assisi line of products that are in alignment with their vision and mission, providing visibility and supporting them in the marketplace in that ongoing effort to better the lives of animals. I'm grateful to practice medicine in an era when this focus is at the forefront of our profession."

"The continued inclusion of Assisi products in our Preferred Product Program is a testament to their alignment with our mission to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in pets," emphasized Alyssa Smith, Head of Corporate Accounts at Fear Free. "The Preferred Product Program offers veterinary professionals reliable tools that enhance the emotional and physical wellbeing of the animals under their care."

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with Assisi. Their dedication to developing innovative, non-pharmaceutical solutions for reducing pain and anxiety aligns perfectly with our mission," explained Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "Together, we are making significant strides in improving the overall quality of life for pets and their owners."

Larry Heaton CEO of Zomedica, stated, "Veterinarians seeking effective therapeutic solutions that minimize pain and anxiety in pets naturally turn to the Assisi suite of products. The gentle signals generated by the proprietary technology, which can be utilized from the comfort of home, align perfectly with the increasing demand for non-invasive veterinary care."

Assisi Loop® products, including the Assisi Loop Lounge®, are effective for a wide range of inflammatory conditions, including post-surgical recovery, osteoarthritis, internal inflammation, wound care, spinal and nerve disorders, and bone, joint, and soft tissue injuries. The Calmer Canine Anxiety Treatment System® reduces canine anxiety with a tPEMF signal specifically tuned to influence the amygdala, which is the emotional center of the brain. For more information visit Assisi LOOP - Assisi (zomedica.com)

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing, thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, such as grooming, pet sitting, daycare, and boarding visits.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $83 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

