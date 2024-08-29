Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.08.2024 12:48 Uhr
Bybit Waives FX Fees for Cardholders in Seven European Countries

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the waiving of foreign exchange (FX) fees for its Mastercard holders when spending in local currencies in Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, and Hungary. This change reflects Bybit's commitment to providing seamless and cost-effective solutions for its global customer base.

Bybit Waives FX Fees for Cardholders in Seven European Countries

Effective immediately, Bybit Card users can now spend directly in PLN, BGN, HRK, CZK, DKK, SEK, and HUF without incurring the standard 0.5% FX fee that was previously applied. This update is a significant win for users, especially those who frequently travel or conduct business in these countries, allowing them to make purchases without worrying about additional charges.

"Our goal has always been to empower our users with financial freedom and flexibility," said Joan Han, marketing director at Bybit. "By removing these fees, we are taking another step towards making the Bybit Card an indispensable tool for anyone looking to manage their finances more efficiently across Europe."

The usability of the Bybit Card ensures it serves as a tool for international travel and expenses, providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility for all users.

Core Features of the Bybit Card

  • Convenient Cash Access: Withdraw cash from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience.
  • Flexible Card Options: For on-the-go payments, choose between virtual and physical cards compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
  • Lucrative Rewards: Enjoy a loyalty program offering 2% cashback on all purchases, with VIP tiers reaching up to 10% cashback (conditions apply).

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492423/Bybit_Waives_FX_Fees_Cardholders_Seven_European_Countries.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-waives-fx-fees-for-cardholders-in-seven-european-countries-302233957.html

