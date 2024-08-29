Travefy Launches Content-Sharing Network Bringing Together 30,000 Travel Brands Worldwide

Travefy is excited to introduce Marketplace, a one-of-a-kind global network of user-generated and supplier content, designed exclusively for travel advisors.

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Travefy, a leader in itinerary management and CRM tools, is thrilled to announce Marketplace - a content-sharing network exclusive to travel advisors that features the top user-generated content and supplier content from 30,000 travel brands worldwide. Marketplace offers a diverse range of content, from full itineraries, destination guides, packing lists and travel tips. Additionally, through Marketplace advisors can access curated cruise and hotel information, as well as essential forms and workflows.









This new cornerstone within Travefy's platform offers an unprecedented way of bringing the global community of travel advisors together like never before. "Marketplace has allowed me to elevate my business and optimize my workflow, saving me time to focus on more important things like client satisfaction, interaction, and growing my business. With such a huge database at my fingertips, I can offer my clients a well-crafted and informed itinerary tailored to my style in less time," said Renee Antes, Independent Contractor with Academy Travel.

Marketplace also represents an absolute "game-changing" opportunity for suppliers to deliver their best content, products and experiences directly into the leading trip builder and CRM in the U.S. and Canada.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Travefy on their new Marketplace. This is a great opportunity to expose Exoticca's private and small group tours to thousands of travel advisors. Travefy hit it out of the park on this solution for both suppliers and advisors," said John Vavrina, SVP of Commercial Sales, North America at Exoticca.

Travefy's Marketplace is available at no additional charge to all Travefy users and helps advisors get access to essential content and tools. Newer agents, like Paula Seuffert of Dream Vacations, are also benefiting from Marketplace. "As a newer travel agent, Marketplace has been a game changer. I'm so grateful to all who have contributed their experiences and tools to this resource," she said.

Travefy plans to expand Marketplace with the support of marketing landing pages and website templates, providing travel advisors with templates to take their online marketing to the next level.

"Marketplace represents the power of community and collaboration," said David Chat, CEO of Travefy. "We are excited to provide this platform to empower travel professionals in delivering unparalleled client experiences."

For more information about Travefy and Marketplace, visit www.travefy.com.

About Travefy

Travefy's mission is to power the success of travel professionals. Our award-winning suite of itinerary, proposal, client management, and marketing tools helps Travel Advisors save time, impress clients, and sell more. Travefy powers thousands of travel businesses across the globe, from small independent advisors to the largest travel agencies, consortia, and organizations. Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes, and has won numerous industry honors, including the ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

