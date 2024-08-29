Anzeige
First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - increase

New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 2 September 2024. The new shares are issued due to
completion of a directed issue. 



Name:              Conferize     
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060816148   
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           CONFRZ      
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 883,562,233 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             100,000,000 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  983,562,233 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.01     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01     
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          138515      
---------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
