First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - increase

New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 2 September 2024. The new shares are issued due to completion of a directed issue. Name: Conferize --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060816148 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 883,562,233 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change: 100,000,000 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 983,562,233 shares --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.01 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138515 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S