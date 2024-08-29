Sweden installed 460 MW of solar in the first half of 2024, following a record deployment year in 2023. However, market growth has been sluggish due to lower electricity prices and uncertainty around green tax deductions for batteries, according to Svensk Solenergi. Sweden installed 460 MW of solar in the first half of the year, according to statistics from the Svensk Solenergi, the main Swedish solar industry association. The results point to a slowdown in Sweden's solar market, after a record 1. 6 GW of PV capacity was deployed in 2023. Svensk Solenergi reports that 27,500 solar installations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...