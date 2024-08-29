Entergy Corporation: Entergy Mississippi Helps Customers Keep Cool and Save Money This Summer

JACKSON, MS / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Entergy Corporation:

Extreme heat can increase electricity use and costs, and the past two summers have brought record-level temperatures to our service area and high electricity usage by our customers. Entergy Mississippi is committed to helping our customers stay cool and save money this summer with bill management tools, customer assistance events and programs.

Entergy's newly launched online Bill Toolkit connects customers to bill management, energy efficiency and financial assistance resources. This new resource helps our customers explore simple ways they can lower their electricity use and costs.

"In the face of extreme temperatures, we're continuing to take steps to keep costs down for customers with some of the lowest electricity rates in the country," said Robbie Kemp, vice president of customer service. "To help our customers take control of their budget and save money in extreme heat, we are connecting them with tools to monitor their energy use, manage their bills and find financial assistance."

Track your energy usage

Bill management tools like myAdvisor empower our customers to set electricity usage alerts and monitor how much energy they use each day. Tracking electricity usage over time can help customers identify habits that contribute to higher usage and budget their monthly expenses. With their myAdvisor dashboard, customers have access to usage and cost details, bill history, bill projections and analyzer tools and more.

Manage your bills your way

Entergy Mississippi offers several flexible payment options so customers can choose when, where and how they receive their bills.

Pick-A-Date allows customers to pay their bills when it works best for them.

Level Billing allows customers to "level out" seasonal energy use fluctuations, making their bills more consistent every month.

PaperFREE billing allows customers to get their bills emailed as soon as they post and instant access to two years of billing history.

AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having bills automatically deduct from their bank accounts.

Entergy Mississippi encourages customers who may need additional payment options to reach out before a payment is due. To see if customers automatically qualify for deferred payment arrangements or payment extensions, they can visit our mobile app or myEntergy.

Find financial assistance

For customers needing assistance to pay their bills, Entergy Mississippi is here to help. Throughout this summer, Entergy Mississippi is implementing a series of measures through its "Beat the Heat" program focused on helping our low-income customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills.

Most recently, the program assisted than 400 customers in Cleveland, Mississippi. Entergy volunteers partnered with local community advocate organization Boss Lady Economic Planning Development to distribute energy efficiency kits, box fans, cases of water, lawn chairs, and plastic swimming pools. Customers in Jackson received energy efficiency kits and box fans at a drive-thru event held in partnership with New Horizon Church.

In addition, Entergy Mississippi partners with local and state organizations to connect qualifying customers with financial assistance including:

The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Single Stop makes it easy for customers to quickly and confidentially check their eligibility for federal, state and local financial assistance.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance for energy bills and other energy-related expenses.

For more ways to save energy and money, customers can visit BillToolkit.entergy.com.

About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Mississippi, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyMS on social media.

