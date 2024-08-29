Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Mining Technical Work Plan (Programa de Trabajo y Obras or "PTO") for the Alacran Copper-Gold-Silver Project was approved by the Colombian National Mining Agency (Agencia Nacional de Minería or "ANM") on August 27, 2024.

The PTO is one of the two required permits in Colombia to license the Project for construction of the mine, and the permit application was submitted to the authorities in November 2021 (refer to Cordoba news release dated November 18, 2021). Approval of the PTO represents another key milestone towards construction stage, which is anticipated to commence in Q2 2025, subject to financing.

"I'm very pleased to obtain approval of the PTO application, and would like to take this opportunity to thank Colombian National Mining Agency for their support, and my team for their hard work," commented Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba. "The approval means we are one step closer to build the next copper-gold mine in Colombia. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and engagement with our stakeholders as Alacran progressing forward with full speed."

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacran Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

