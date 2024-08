EQS Newswire / 29/08/2024 / 15:38 UTC+4

Kaspi.kz (KSPI), the fintech giant from Kazakhstan, has announced its intention to participate in the privatization of Humo, one of Uzbekistan's leading payment systems. This move is seen as a significant step in the company's broader strategy to expand its footprint across Central Asia, further solidifying its position as a regional financial leader.



The proposed acquisition of Humo would mark Kaspi.kz's first major venture into the Uzbek market, a region that has been attracting increasing attention from global investors due to its rapid economic reforms and growing consumer base. With a robust digital ecosystem already in place in Kazakhstan, Kaspi.kz is well-positioned to leverage its technological expertise and customer-centric approach to drive growth in Uzbekistan.



According to Paulius Stankevicius , CEO of Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking , a leading global investment advisory firm, Kaspi.kz's interest in Humo is a strong signal for the banking industry in Central Asia. Stankevicius, whose firm advises some of the world's top financial institutions, remarked, "Kaspi.kz has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate and capture market share through its integrated platform that combines payments, marketplace services, and financial products. Their move into Uzbekistan signals a growing confidence in the region's economic potential and will likely spur further investments in the fintech sector."

Sean Chin MQ , investment manager of Olritz Financial Group , with over 10 years of experience in hedge fund management, shared this perspective. His firms, specializing in asset management and financial licensing across Asia and Australia, manage $149 million USD in assets. "The entry of a fintech leader like Kaspi.kz into the Uzbek market is a significant milestone. Uzbekistan presents a unique opportunity for growth, and Kaspi.kz's strategic move will likely encourage further investments and innovations in the region's financial services," said Sean Chin MQ.

This view is reinforced by Mikhail Lomtadze, CEO and co-founder of Kaspi.kz, who in a recent statement emphasized the strategic importance of entering the Uzbek market. "Uzbekistan represents a significant growth opportunity for us. The privatization of Humo presents a unique chance to replicate our success in Kazakhstan by offering a comprehensive ecosystem of financial services that cater to the evolving needs of Uzbek consumers," Lomtadze noted.



Industry analysts believe that Kaspi.kz's expansion into Uzbekistan could serve as a catalyst for further consolidation in the region's financial sector. By acquiring Humo, Kaspi.kz would gain access to a well-established payment infrastructure and a growing customer base, positioning itself as a key player in the Uzbek financial market.



Moreover, this move could also set the stage for increased competition among regional and global fintech companies looking to capitalize on Uzbekistan's ongoing digital transformation. As Uzbekistan continues to open its doors to foreign investment, the entry of a major player like Kaspi.kz could accelerate the development of the country's financial ecosystem, providing consumers with greater access to innovative financial services.



In conclusion, Kaspi.kz's strategic interest in Humo is not only a testament to the company's ambition but also a positive sign for the broader banking industry in Central Asia. As regional economies continue to grow and modernize, the involvement of established players like Kaspi.kz will be crucial in driving the next phase of financial innovation and inclusion.

