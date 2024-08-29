Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Announces Acceleration of Sierra Leone Lithium Project with Key Developments

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) ("Elektros" or "the Company"), a trailblazer in electric mobility, announced license filing and site preparation underway for Sierra Leone lithium mine.

The company has filed for essential licenses and permits, demonstrating its commitment to regulatory compliance and sustainable mining practices. In a move that underscores its operational readiness, Elektros has already commenced site preparation work at its Southern Sierra Leone mining location, showcasing the project's rapid advancement.

In parallel with these developments, Elektros has initiated comprehensive shipping and transportation logistics to ensure efficient distribution of lithium aggregate. The company anticipates commencing shipments from the mining site within the next 45 to 60 days, positioning itself to swiftly meet the burgeoning global demand for lithium.

This strategic progress not only highlights Elektros' proactive approach to project development but also signals its potential as an emerging player in the lithium market. With the electric vehicle industry's exponential growth driving demand for lithium, Elektros is poised to capitalize on this opportunity, potentially delivering significant value to shareholders and contributing to the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy



Follow of Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosenergy



Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

