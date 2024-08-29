Envela Corporation: Envela to Participate at the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA), a leading re-commerce company, today announced that management will present at the Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth "Big8" Conference in New York City. The conference is being held at The Yale Club on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Management, including the leadership of its consumer division, will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors to discuss its Four Nines, Bijoux Exchange, and Bullion Express brands, as well as its recent entry into new markets and the expansion of its footprint in Texas, as part of its retail growth strategy.

Interested conference attendees can email their Lake Street representative to schedule a meeting or contact conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305 for more information.

About the Lake Street "Big8" Conference?

Lake Street Capital Markets is a research-powered investment bank focused on growth companies. The Best Ideas Growth Conference is Lake Street's annual invitation-only event, featuring dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats. Learn more about the conference and Lake Street at https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big8conference.

About Envela®

Envela is a leading provider of re-commerce services at the forefront of the circular economy. The Company is comprised of primarily two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce technology solutions to meet the needs of our varied clientele, including Fortune 500 companies. We execute with passion and meticulous attention to detail, focusing on our strengths rather than trying to be everything to everyone.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View the original press release on accesswire.com