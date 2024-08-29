INNIO Group 'Ready for H2' Engines Selected to Modernize Romania's CHP Plants Transition to Net Zero

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / INNIO Group working with Clarke Energy, INNIO Group's authorized distributor for Jenbacher technology, will revamp two major combined heat and power (CHP) plants in Romania. They will be using eight of INNIO Group's Jenbacher J920 FleXtra "Ready for H2" engines for this project. These engines will deliver a total output of 85 megawatts (MW) of electrical and 80 MW of thermal energy.

Elsaco Power Plant

Elsaco Electronic selected the engines as the technology of choice to support transitioning Romania's energy infrastructure to greener operations. Five engines will operate in Constanta and three engines will operate in Arad. The EU-funded projects will reduce primary energy consumption and can provide reduced carbon emissions. Clarke Energy will support the CHP plants containing the eight Jenbacher J920 FleXtra cogeneration units.

"Our collaboration with Elsaco and Clarke Energy on these hydrogen-ready, high-efficient CHP projects is a step towards supporting decarbonization of Romania's energy supply," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO Group.

"Elsaco is committed to building new power plants that are fundamental to Romania's energy supply security. INNIO Group's innovation coupled with Clarke Energy's expertise offered us exactly the future-proofed hydrogen-ready technology to meet our requirements," said ?erban Iftime, CEO, Elsaco Electronic.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myPlant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO Group is individual in scope, but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO Group's ESG strategy has been recognized and awarded by esteemed rating agencies such as Sustainalytics and EcoVadis. Additionally, the company's near-term climate targets until 2030 have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). For more information, visit INNIO Group's website at INNIO.com. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks or registered trademarks of the INNIO Group, or one of its subsidiaries, in the European Union, the United States and in other countries. For a list of INNIO Group trademarks, please click here. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

In general, "Ready for H2" Jenbacher units can be converted to operate on up to 100% hydrogen in the future. Details on the cost and timeline for a future conversion may vary and need to be clarified individually.

