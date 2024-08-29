Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 14:02 Uhr
Instituto Nacional de Estatística : Angola to Perform Its Second Demographic CENSUS Since Its Independence

LUANDA, ANGOLA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / The Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) (www.INE.gov.ao), as the body responsible for producing and publishing the official statistics of the Government of the Republic of Angola, has scheduled its second General Population and Residency Census for the year 2024.

To this end, the INE has already completed various important stages to perform the 2024 Census, such as the following: Updating of the Census Mapping Grid throughout the National Territory, allowing the updating of over 92 thousand census sections, and subsequently the mass, coordinated performing of the Pilot Census in 7 of the country's provinces, 14 Municipalities and 14 Communities.

Having completed these stages for the performing of the 2024 CENSUS, the INE provided training for Provincial, Municipal and Community Technical Assistants guided by the National Technical Group. Additionally, the Technical Group took action in all areas of the Country with a view to Mobilising and raising society's Awareness in relation to what will be the largest statistical operation for a decade.

Meanwhile, the structure is all in place for the kicking off of the General Population and Residency Census on the 19th of September and which will take place over a period of 30 days.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Instituto Nacional de Estatística (INE).

Rua Ho-Chi Min
PO Box no. 1215
Tel.:+244 945 738 938/+244 945 738 96
geral@ine.gov.ao / inegeral9@gmail.com
www.INE.gov.ao | Luanda - Angola

SOURCE: Instituto Nacional de Estatística (INE)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
