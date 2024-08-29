Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS innovation paves way to more personalized patient care with cutting-edge AI technology and industry-leading surgical solutions

Showcasing at ESCRS from Sept. 6 to 10, in Barcelona, Spain:

REFRACTIVE INDUSTRY MILESTONES: ZEISS extends its global refractive industry momentum with more than 10 million eyes treated with ZEISS SMILE and ZEISS SMILE pro; ZEISS announces first treatment in the CE market for hyperopia with lenticule extraction using ZEISS SMILE pro technology.

NEW DIGITAL & SURGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN THE OR: Expanded portfolio of advanced optical and digital ophthalmic microscopes introduced in CE markets with ZEISS ARTEVO 750 and ZEISS ARTEVO 850.

EXCELLENT IOL CLINICAL RESULTS: ZEISS showcases its advanced ZEISS IOL portfolio, including new clinical results with the AT ELANA 841P trifocal IOL and its innovative ZEISS trifocal technology, highlighting excellent visual outcomes.

AI ADVANCEMENTS FOR CATARACT PATIENTS: ZEISS brings data-driven IOL power calculations to European cataract market with CE mark for the ZEISS AI IOL Calculator; ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder provides fully integrated AI decision support through automated OCT assessment for pre-operative cataract patients (pending CE mark); ZEISS Surgery Optimizer features AI-based video segmentation to review, analyze, and share surgery videos post-surgery.

JENA, Germany, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology will showcase its latest cataract and corneal refractive workflow innovations at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) conference. ZEISS leads the industry as the first medical device manufacturer to offer treatment for hyperopia with lenticule extraction using SMILE® pro in the CE markets. ZEISS is also celebrating its latest refractive milestone of surpassing the 10 million mark for lenticule extraction procedures performed with ZEISS SMILE and ZEISS SMILE pro. Building on its surgical technology, ZEISS will introduce its advanced optical and digital ophthalmic microscopes to the CE markets, as well as showcase its enhanced IOL portfolio including new clinical results with the AT ELANA® 841P trifocal IOL. Additionally, the company will show its latest AI technology within the ZEISS Cataract Workflow, including the CE-marked ZEISS AI IOL Calculator and the pending-CE-mark CIRRUS® PathFinder AI tool for improved pre-operative patient care. Both solutions highlight how digital technologies within the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem are continuing to set the pace for clinical workflow innovation and foretelling how AI technology will support more personalized patient care in the future.

"ZEISS continues to pave the way toward a future of truly personalized care through the development of some of the most advanced digital technologies and medical devices to meet the expanding needs of Europe's leading refractive and cataract surgeons," says Euan S. Thomson, Ph.D., President of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit and Head of the Digital Business Unit at ZEISS Medical Technology. "Using our latest offerings - including our VISUMAX 800 with SMILE pro, CIRRUS PathFinder and other data-driven AI tools - we're helping surgeons improve their workflow efficiencies and patient outcomes."

Leading the next era in laser vision correction

After more than 13 years of offering laser vision correction (LVC) solutions, including treatment options for myopia and presbyopia, ZEISS is once again reshaping the market with the introduction of lenticule extraction for hyperopic patients, with or without astigmatism, using the VISUMAX® 800. ZEISS is thefirst medical device manufacturer to introduce treatment of hyperopia using lenticule extraction in the CE market.

At ESCRS, ZEISS is also showcasing its complete ZEISS Corneal Refractive Workflow, now further enhanced by including computer-assisted cyclotorsion adjustment for the ZEISS VISUMAX 800, remote planning with the ZEISS Refractive Workplace, and the VISULYZE® clinical nomogram and data analysis tool, all further enhancing the ZEISS digital portfolio and workflow solutions for corneal refractive. A recent study found that lenticule extraction using a ZEISS femtosecond laser provides an effective treatment method for the correction of compound hyperopic astigmatism, demonstrating a high level of efficacy, predictability, safety, and stability.1

"ZEISS SMILE has become a benchmark for refractive surgery because of its quality and the results. In maybe 20 to 30 seconds, you change peoples' lives," says Dr. Andrea Russo, MD, Ph.D. Bio, Centro Oculistico Bresciano in Brescia, Italy.

Demonstrating its continued momentum in the LVC market, ZEISS announced that more than 10 million eyes have now been successfully treated with lenticule extraction solutions utilizing ZEISS SMILE and ZEISS SMILE pro, marking a significant milestone for the company and proof of the growing international adoption of safe and effective lenticule extraction solutions. In 2011, ZEISS was the first medical device manufacturer to make lenticule extraction for laser vision correction commercially available, and ZEISS SMILE and ZEISS SMILE pro continue to be leading solutions trusted by surgeons for the technology's proven reliability and effective treatment with the VisuMax® and VISUMAX® 800 from ZEISS.

At ESCRS, three new research abstracts will be presented that highlight the findings of a recent post-market clinical follow-up study conducted by ZEISS, which examined 237 patients who were treated with ZEISS SMILE pro using the ZEISS VISUMAX 800 femtosecond laser. Key findings will be highlighted in the following three abstracts being presented:

"Mesopic Contrast Sensitivity Evaluation after Small-Incision Lenticule Extraction using the VISUMAX 800 in a Post-Market Clinical Follow Up Study" - presented by Prof. Jesper Hjortdal "Incidence of Suction Loss and Speed of Lenticule Creation with Small-Incision Lenticule Extraction using the VISUMAX 800 in a Post-Market Clinical Follow Up Study" - presented by Dr. Rainer Wiltfang "Early Visual Recovery and Energy Settings After Small-Incision Lenticule Extraction Using the VISUMAX 800 In A Post-Market Clinical" - presented by Dr. Walter Sekundo

Digital visualization enhancements elevate the surgical workflow

ZEISS is continuing to roll-out its expanded portfolio of high-end microscopes with the ZEISSARTEVO® 850 3D heads-up ophthalmic microscope setting the pace in digital visualization with true color imaging and increased depth of field by nearly 60 percent.2 Additionally, the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 with CALLISTO eye® features a redesigned intuitive user interface that centralizes all controls on a single touchscreen. The second latest addition to ZEISS's portfolio of optical surgical microscopes, the new ARTEVO® 750, elevates the surgical workflow by introducing advanced optical visualization technology, including new RGB LED illumination with adjustable light color temperature, as well as a 40 percent increase3 in resolution of data overlays provided in the eyepiece. The two devices are CE and FDA cleared and commercially available in all major markets.

Excellent clinical results with the new AT ELANA 841P trifocal IOL

Within the ZEISS Premium Cataract Workflow, the novel trifocal intraocular lens (IOL), AT ELANA® 841P, represents the best of ZEISS trifocal technology on a glistening-free hydrophobic c-loop platform. At ESCRS, new clinical results with the ZEISS AT ELANA 841P will be presented, highlighting excellent visual outcomes:

"First Clinical Results of a Multicentric Prospective Study on the Visual Performance of Patients Implanted with the Hydrophobic Trifocal AT ELANA 841P Intraocular Lens" - presented by Dr. Florian Kretz "First Clinical Results of a Multicentric Prospective Study on The Visual Performance of Patients Implanted with a Hydrophobic Trifocal IOL" - presented by Dr. Ramin Khoramnia

The power of AI supports surgeons with integrated tools for their cataract workflow

ZEISS continues to offer new digital tools to assist surgeons throughout their cataract workflow. The ZEISS AI IOL Calculator recently received its CE mark and will be available on the digital surgery planner ZEISS EQ Workplace. It is also compatible with the ZEISS IOLMaster 700 Total Keratometry (TK®). The ZEISS AI IOL Calculator is a data driven IOL power calculation algorithm and is a core feature of the ZEISS Cataract Workflow. It is optimized with a large amount of data for each IOL model it supports and therefore does not require IOL constants. It has shown great performance when applied to short eyes and outperformed most state-of-the-art formulas in short eyes.4

"What's so unique about ZEISS AI IOL Calculator is that it is IOL specific but does not require IOL constants. We rely on the ZEISS AI IOL Calculator for the entire spectrum of axial lengths, and it especially shines in short eyes," said Dr. Douglas D. Koch, M.D., Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

As an example of the company's digital diagnostic OCT leadership, ZEISS will also show ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder, a fully integrated AI decision support tool that uses proprietary deep learning algorithms, trained by retina specialists, to automatically identify abnormal macular OCT B-scans assisting with pre-surgical assessment of the retina and optimizing outcomes. ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder will be available in select markets subject to local regulatory clearances and is currently pending CE mark.5

In addition, ZEISS will demonstrate how post-surgery review, analysis and sharing of surgery videos is now made possible with a new spatial computing app for reviewing 3D videos, based on the ZEISS Surgery Optimizer. This exclusive experience on Apple Vision Pro represents an entirely new way for ophthalmologists to review 3D videos pre-recorded with ZEISS digital surgical microscopes. Using an Apple Vision Pro, surgeons can review 2D or 3D surgery videos, scans of the eye, patient information and much more simultaneously; a comprehensive spatial computing experience easily controlled by the user's eyes, hands, and voice.

ZEISS will showcase its latest innovations across the cataract and corneal refractive workflows at ESCRS in Hall 7 at booth D23 from Sept. 6-10, in Barcelona, Spain.

1 Based on data generated within a designated clinical investigation conducted with predecessor ZEISS VisuMax: Reinstein DZ, Sekundo W, Archer TJ, Stodulka P, Ganesh S, Cochener B, Blum M, Wang Y, Zhou X. SMILE for Hyperopia With and Without Astigmatism: Results of a Prospective Multicenter 12-Month Study. J Refract Surg. 2022 Dec;38(12):760-769. doi: 10.3928/1081597X-20221102-02. Epub 2022 Dec 1. PMID: 36476297.

2 Compared to ZEISS ARTEVO 800.

3 Compared to previous generation ZEISS LUMERA 700. Data on file. Compared to previous generation of ZEISS Integrated Data Injection Systems. Data on file. Compared to previous generation of ZEISS Integrated Data Injection Systems.

4 Kenny et al. Efficacy of segmented axial length and artificial intelligence approaches to intraocular lens power calculation in short eyes. J Cataract Refract Surg. 2023 Jul.

5 PathFinder is compatible with all current CIRRUS devices from ZEISS: 500, 5000, 6000, pending local regulatory clearances.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

Contact for investors

Sebastian Frericks

Director Investor Relations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Phone: +49 3641 220 116

Mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With approximately 4,823 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,089.3m in fiscal year 2022/23 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546786/ZEISS_v1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeiss-innovation-paves-way-to-more-personalized-patient-care-with-cutting-edge-ai-technology-and-industry-leading-surgical-solutions-302233672.html