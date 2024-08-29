MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") announces the licensing of the MarketVectorTM US Listed Fabless Semiconductor Index (MVSMHX) to VanEck. This index will serve as the benchmark for VanEck's newly launched VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX), a fund focused on companies that design and develop semiconductors while outsourcing their manufacturing.

The MarketVectorTM US Listed Fabless Semiconductor Index is a thematic index designed to track the performance of US-listed firms that specialize in the semiconductor industry and operate as fabless semiconductor companies.

"Fabless semiconductor companies represent the forefront of technological innovation in the semiconductor industry," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "By licensing our index to VanEck, we are providing investors with targeted exposure to this innovative segment of the market, which is poised to benefit from increasing demand for advanced semiconductor solutions in areas such as AI and next-generation computing," he continued.

"Advancements in generative AI and other fast-moving technologies have driven demand and transformation across the global semiconductor industry. By avoiding the high costs of owning manufacturing facilities, fabless chip companies can allocate more resources towards innovation, making them well-positioned to adapt quickly to new technologies and market dynamics," said Nicholas Frasse, Associate Product Manager at VanEck. "For investors who are more focused on innovation and R&D than manufacturing, the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX) could be an important part of a diversified equity portfolio. We are excited to use the MarketVectorTM US Listed Fabless Semiconductor Index as the underlying index for SMHX to provide investors with this pure-play exposure," he added.

MarketVector is recognized as a leader in semiconductor indexing, with over USD 25 billion in assets linked to its suite of semiconductor indexes globally. The firm's semiconductor indexes are used in financial products around the world, underscoring MarketVector's commitment to providing innovative indexing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global investment community.

For more information on the index, visit MarketVector's index page. For more information about the ETF, visit VanEck's index page.

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM US Listed Fabless Semiconductor Index (MVSMHX)

Number of Components: 22

Base Date: December 31, 2013

Base Value: 1000

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 50 billion in assets under management.

About VanEck www.VanEck.com

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. It is one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange-traded funds in 2006 that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of June 30, 2024, VanEck managed approximately USD 107.7 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Its actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829746051/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Eunjeong Kang, MarketVector

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA on behalf of MarketVector

610-246-9928

sam@gregoryfca.com