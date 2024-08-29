Biognosys AG: Biognosys Announces Commercial Availability of NULISA Proteomics Assay Services for Biomarker Research

Under a strategic partnership with Alamar Biosciences, Biognosys is a provider of choice of NULISA multiplex assay services for biopharma research

The NULISAseq CNS Disease and Inflammation panels are now available for customers as a contract research service from Biognosys' high-end proteomics facility in Europe

By offering the combination of NULISA affinity-based assays and TrueDiscovery® mass spectrometry-based plasma profiling with P2 Plasma Enrichment, Biognosys offers the industry's most comprehensive solutions for plasma proteomics



ZURICH and NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 — Biognosys is a provider of choice for NULISA multiplex assay services.

From its state-of-the-art facility in Switzerland, Biognosys now offers Alamar's NULISAseq CNS Disease 120 and Inflammation 250 panels. These panels are run on the ARGO HT Systemwith the possibility of GCP-compliant and GLP-like lab operation services, enabling exploratory profiling of clinical trial samples. NULISAseq panels are expertly curated to enable multiplexed analysis of previously hard-to-measure cytokines, chemokines, as well as important disease-specific neurodegeneration markers such as pTau217. The service requires only 10ul of plasma or other biofluids, maximizing the information captured from precious clinical samples.

Donna Earley, Ph.D., VP Global Service Sales, stated: "Our partnership with Alamar Biosciences has unlocked a new era in proteomics research. NULISA assays provide unparalleled sensitivity for biofluid biomarker discovery. Our commitment to quality ensures that researchers can confidently translate novel biomarkers from R&D to clinical trial settings."

Christopher Bunker, Ph.D., M.B.A., VP Biopharma Business Development, commented: "The increasing demand to discover novel markers of therapeutic response requires both a comprehensive survey of the proteome and the precise measurement of specific proteins to differentiate clinical outcomes. We are thrilled to partner with Biognosys, a leader in high-quality mass spectrometry, to provide biopharma researchers with a complete suite of proteomic solutions for biomarker studies."

The combination of Biognosys' TrueDiscovery® unbiased discovery services with Alamar's cutting-edge NULISA targeted panels represents the industry's most comprehensive offering for plasma proteomics, providing maximal coverage of the dynamic range of plasma proteins. Biognosys' mass spectrometry-based TrueDiscovery platform, powered by the P2 Plasma Enrichment System, offers market-leading performance for deep, unbiased analysis of thousands of plasma proteins. NULISA assays enable highly specific and ultra-sensitive mid- and high-plex profiling of low-abundance proteins. This complementary approach allows to elucidate systemic host response and disease-related protein-fold changes, thereby enhancing our understanding of critical biomarkers and providing valuable insights into complex biological processes.

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that transform science for better lives. With our versatile portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions, including the TrueDiscovery®, TrueTarget®, and TrueSignature® research service platforms, our flagship software Spectronaut®, and the PQ500 kit, we make the proteome actionable to empower research, drug development, and clinical decision-making. Our solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Our unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through our strategic partnership with Bruker.