AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says higher wind production, lower electricity demand, and a drop in average temperatures led to falling electricity prices across most major European markets during the fourth week of August. The fourth week of August saw average electricity prices fall across most major European electricity markets, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Weekly average prices fell from the week prior in Belgium, Britain, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, and the Nordic markets, but increased in Spain and Portugal. AleaSoft said price decreases were driven by ...

