To ensure safe operation with this highly flammable refrigerant, Senseair, a Swedish subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM), has developed "Sunlight R290," a gas sensor featuring high measurement accuracy and operating range, while minimizing heat generation, packaging space, and power consumption. High-volume shipments of Sunlight R290 are scheduled to begin in September 2024.

Existing and upcoming regulations in regard to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called "forever chemicals") and F-gases (fluorinated greenhouse gases) are severely restricting the use of conventional synthetic refrigerants in air conditioning, heat pumps, and other HVAC systems. The natural refrigerant R290 is propane gas, which is considered to be a more sustainable alternative to conventional solutions. However, due to its high flammability, reliable and highly accurate leakage detection measures are required to ensure safe operation.

Senseair's newly developed gas sensor Sunlight R290 employs the latest NDIR (non-dispersive infrared) technology, utilizing LED light sources and photodiode sensors. Due to its minimal heat generation, the sensor can be safely operated with R290. Additionally, due to the characteristics of the NDIR method, the detection is less affected by vibrations or interfering gases, enabling robust and reliable measurements that meet the stringent leak detection requirements of the IEC 60335-2-40 safety standard for electric heat pumps, sanitary hot water heat pumps, and air conditioners.

With a measurement range of 0-100% LFL (lower flammable limit) the concentration of a combustible material in air below which ignition will not occur the sensor features a high measurement accuracy of +/- 2.5% LFL.

Low power consumption and superior service life

With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C, and a relative humidity (RH) range from 0 to 95%, Sunlight R290 can stably operate in challenging environments and covers a broad range of applications, including air conditioning units, heat pumps, dehumidifiers, and control panel coolers. Operated under normal environmental conditions, a service life of over 15 years can be expected. In addition, the sensor features an automatic baseline correction (ABC) algorithm, enabling maintenance-free use over extended periods. All of this is achieved within a small packaging size of 34 mm 21 mm 12 mm and a power consumption of 94 µA.

Sunlight R290 is also available in a standalone refrigerant detection system, the RDS R290, which allows for leak detection without the need for integration into equipment.

