Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon Partners with Leading Data Management Verification Service, and Lists on US based OTCQB Market

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) clean technology sectoris pleased to announce that it has partnered with Cula Technologies GmbH ("Cula") for technical data verification services, and further announces the listing of its common shares on the US-based OTCQB Market under the trading symbol "BSKCF."

Reputable carbon removal service providers such as BluSky require Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) technology to ensure evidence backed transparency for carbon credit certification purposes. Headquartered in Germany, Cula Technologies GmbH (https://www.cula.tech/) offers an MRV platform which seamlessly captures and verifies data across entire supply chains in real time. The software integrates with BluSky's daily operations, tracking every step of the production process, simplifying operations, and empowers carbon removal credits through data.

Mo Spranger, CEO of Cula notes, "We are thrilled to be partnered with such an innovative producer in our industry. For Carbon Removal to work at scale, two things are vital: high transparency of data and quality project developers that can rapidly scale. The Cula and BluSky partnership perfectly represent each side of the coin, respectively."

BluSky CEO Will Hessert adds, "Biochar MRVs have typically existed as a manual input tracker to calculate carbon removed based on how much biochar you made by weight. Cula's technology integrates directly via sensors located within the biochar machinery to confirm in real time the temperature of the reaction as a measurement of quality. The ability to track multiple machines, feedstock inputs, output quality, and shipped product verifications bridges the gap between real-world processes and carbon credits - ensuring that one ton of carbon removal equals one ton of carbon. Cula's approach offers full visibility into the carbon removal process with transparent, real-time data. This ensures every step, from methodology to impact, is visible and accountable to both our customers and the CDR science community."

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the U.S. based OTCQB Market under the symbol "BSKCF." The Company notes it has applied for eligibility for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). Until DTC eligibility has been approved, US investors may experience some service limitations, which are anticipated to be resolved during Q3 2024.

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTCQB Market, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "BSKY" and on the Frankfurt exchange (FWB) under the symbol "QE4."

The Company also announces, further to its August 9, 2024, news release, that it has terminated the letter of intent with Carbon Alliance Group Inc. ("Carbon Alliance") and will no longer be moving forward with the acquisition of Carbon Alliance.

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN: A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, and is engaged in the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTC as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt., Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

