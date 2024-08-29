Anzeige
29.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
SustainableIT.org Honors Visionary Technology Leaders Shaping the Future of Sustainability with the 2024 Impact Awards

Join Global Innovators in Austin, TX this October for the SustainableIT Impact Awards & Symposium - Celebrating Pioneering Achievements in Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiatives

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / SustainableIT.org, the CIO-led nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing global sustainability through technology leadership, proudly announces the honorees of the 2024 SustainableIT Impact Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to technology-driven sustainability across Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) categories.

As the rise of AI and digital transformation continue to reshape business landscapes, sustainability has emerged as a critical outcome alongside growth, customer experience, and agility. Yet, the sustainable practices and achievements of IT leaders are often not visible and rarely recognized. The 2024 SustainableIT Impact Awards are dedicated to shining a spotlight on the exceptional leaders and organizations that are advancing IT sustainability and driving significant impact through their environmental, social, and governance programs.

This year's honorees, selected by SustainableIT.org's emeritus board members, exemplify passion, excellence, and determination in shaping a sustainable future through technology leadership. Supported by their executive teams, these leaders are setting new standards in IT sustainability.

Honorees will be celebrated at the SustainableIT Impact Awards & Symposium in Austin, Texas from October 15-16, 2024.

"The 2024 SustainableIT Impact Award winning organizations have raised the bar with their pioneering initiatives in Responsible AI, Sustainability Benchmarking and Analytics, Data Governance and Compliance, and Fostering Diversity and Inclusion," said Dave Best, Vice President of SustainableIT.org. "Their innovations are enhancing customer and employee experiences, advancing global corporate sustainability, and mitigating risks across diverse sectors, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology. We are excited to celebrate their remarkable achievements at the SustainableIT Impact Awards & Symposium this October."

2024 SustainableIT Impact Award Honorees:

Environmental

  • PepsiCo

  • Mastercard

  • Cisco

  • Dow

  • Egiss

  • San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE) IT Organization

  • Gates Corporation

  • Pfizer

  • PopUp Mainframe

  • Posetiv Cloud

Social

  • Arizona State University's Enterprise Technology

  • City of Glendale, Arizona

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions

  • Denominator

  • Edifecs, Inc.

  • Mattel, Inc.

  • Mission Impact Academy

  • Netza&Co

  • Rackspace Technology

  • UCLA Health

Governance

  • BNP Paribas

  • CalOptima

  • ERI

  • HSBC

  • Morgan Stanley

  • National Grid

  • NatWest

  • NTT Data Group Corporation

  • Stanford Health Care

This year's awards night and symposium will focus on the theme "Shaping the Future of IT Sustainability". Register here: https://events.sustainableit.org/impact-awards-and-symposium

About SustainableIT.org:

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come. Perforce Software is the founding member, technical advisor, and primary underwriter of SustainableIT.org.

Media Contact: Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com.

SOURCE: SustainableIT.org



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
