H&C Animal Health: 1C Board Member, Craig Wallace, Honored as the 2024 Paw Award Recipient

PARKER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / The Animal Health Corridor recently announced that Craig S. Wallace has been named the 2024 Iron Paw Award Recipient. Wallace, the owner and founder of C.S. Wallace Investments + Strategy, and a member of the Board of Directors at 1C-a collaboration between Chuck Latham Associates and H&C Animal Health-has been recognized for his significant contributions to the pet care industry. His leadership and commitment to advancing animal health and welfare have earned him this prestigious honor, solidifying his impact on the industry and the communities it serves.

Wallace's journey in the animal health industry is marked by an impressive track record of leadership and innovation. At C.S. Wallace Investments + Strategy, he evaluates, invests in, and advises early to mid-stage companies in animal health. Since founding the company in 2019, his investment portfolio has grown to include 12 companies spanning human diagnostics, women's healthcare, novel veterinary healthcare technologies, and virtual veterinary medicine. Wallace also serves as an advisor to a diverse range of clients, including multi-national corporations, venture capital firms, and startup organizations.

Before establishing his own firm, Wallace served as the Chief Executive Officer for the North America and Pacific regions of Ceva Santé Animale, the fifth largest animal health company worldwide. His extensive experience also includes leadership roles at Trupanion, Inc., a leading pet insurance provider, and Fort Dodge Animal Health, a global manufacturer of animal health products for the livestock, companion animal, equine, swine, and poultry industries.

In addition to his role at 1C, Wallace joined the Elanco Board of Directors in March 2024 and serves on the Board of Directors of KeraVet Bio, a veterinary wound care company. His dedication to the animal health industry is further demonstrated by his service on various boards, including the National Commission on Veterinary Economic Issues (NCVEI), the Kansas State University Advisory Board, the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor Advisory Board (where he also served as Chairman), and the Kansas City-based humane society Wayside Waifs.

"We are incredibly proud of Craig Wallace for receiving the 2024 Iron Paw Award," said Chuck Latham, Founder and CEO of 1C. "Craig's unwavering commitment to advancing the animal health industry and his visionary leadership at 1C truly make him deserving of this honor. His work has profoundly improved the lives of pets and the people who care for them."

The Iron Paw Award is presented annually to an individual from research, academia, industry, or government who has significantly impacted the global animal health industry. The award recognizes achievements such as early-career impact, lifetime achievement, novel innovations, entrepreneurship, or other contributions that have positively influenced the industry. The recipient is selected by the Animal Health Corridor (AHC) Board or a designated subcommittee.

