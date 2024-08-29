Sparta Group: Sparta Announces Significant Environmental Benefits Following the Latest Verification Process of The Carbon Program at Its E-Waste Processing Facility - ERS International

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws

Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has announced the completion of the 2023 Measurement, Reporting, and Verification process at its E-waste processing facility, ERS International, revealing some significant environmental benefits.

Measurement, Reporting, and Verification or MVR is a multi-step process to measure the amount of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduced by a specific activity over a specific period. In the case of Sparta's ERS International, the activity is reducing emissions through the recycling of electronic waste in 2023. The e-waste processing efforts at ERS generated carbon credits equivalent to 600,883,859 smartphones being charged, 10,031,102 pounds of coal being burned, or 894,106 gallons of diesel being used.

The MVR process is key to ERS being able to convert its recycling into carbon credits with monetary value. A third party verifies the GHG report so that carbon credits can be issued. Several companies are now part of the carbon credit program at ERS, having their electronics recycled and thus having quick access to generated GHG credits. The current national price of carbon is $80.00 per tonne. That price will jump to $170.00 by 2030.

"We're proud to partner with companies across various industries that share our commitment to sustainability, preserving natural resources, and reducing carbon footprints. ERS International is uniquely positioned as one of the few e-waste recyclers globally that can generate verified carbon credits from e-waste processing," said ERS Director of Global Business Development, Joseph Cimorelli.

Sparta does not encourage the purchasing of carbon credits as an easy way to reduce carbon footprint, but they do want to be able to help those who have taken serious steps to reduce emissions but can't quite reach their carbon reduction goals.

"At ERS we are thrilled to be working with companies that are serious about reaching their emission reductions goals and have a genuine interest in protecting the environment. While providing verified carbon credits is a revenue tool for us, it also allows us to be part of the growing movement towards creating a cleaner world," said Sparta President, Tony Peticca.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. This structure provides brand recognition, insight, high-level strategic guidance, and financial monitoring. Sparta Capital Ltd. is strategically positioned across three dynamic business verticals, each engineered to integrate cutting-edge technologies and drive sustainable growth. Environment: ERS International, is a waste management operation with its state-of-the-art, proprietary e-waste processing technologies. Health: Sparta Health Corporation is a vertical harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to developtechnologies that enhance personalized patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Transportation: TruckSuite, guided by top industry experts, is a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to keep trucks operational and drivers competitive. TruckSuite management believes their offerings can play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistics and transportation industry.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Tony Peticca, President

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: 416-648-6506

This above may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this address, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this information and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sparta Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com